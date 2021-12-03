those who stay broke – Libero Quotidiano





From 6 December 2021, i.e. from Monday, some taxpayers may find their current account seized: the provision envisaged by the fiscal Peace is not blocked. Moral of the story, those who are indebted to the tax authorities will no longer be able to postpone the payment. This is not a detail, a small thing: from Monday, in fact, total or partial foreclosures are triggered.

In fact, the government has decided to readmit also the lapsed taxpayers as regards the installments of the scrapping ter and balance and excerpt. These installments were supposed to be due on November 30th, but there was a (very small) extension to December 9th and if we consider the five-day tolerance, we can go up to December 14th.





The Revenue, in a circular of 28 October, communicated what are the risks associated with the possibility of not being able to pay the payments relating to the Scrapping ter and the balance and write-off. In fact, the agency clearly underlined that if the payment due to the Treasury were not valid, all the advantages linked to the debiot payment in installments would be lost without suffering the application of interest or heavy penalties. Honoring the debt, of course, would not lead to foreclosure.

Incidentally, the Revenue Agency does not need judicial authorizations to proceed with the foreclosure of the money in the current account of the taxpayers, having direct access to the salaries, savings and pensions of Italian citizens. Only the notification of the deed is required: the de facto taxpayer is notified of the attachment in progress and has 60 days to pay the amount due, in order to block the aforementioned attachment.



