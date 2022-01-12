Those who struggle to sleep and can only sleep a few hours should try these essences

A widespread problem that plagues many of us adults is the difficulty in falling asleep. No matter how tired and in need of rest, in many cases you cannot fall asleep and end up lying in bed for hours and hours looking at the ceiling. The more time passes without sleep, the more stress increases and the feeling of frustration.

Experts give us the most diverse advice, from getting up for a walk, from practicing meditation to counting sheep. Today, however, we want to recommend some essences that could promote falling asleep. Those who struggle to sleep and can sleep only a few hours, in fact, should try these essences to wear.

The power of essential oils

If we want to use these products we will always have to buy certified products with a credible label. We should also avoid making improper use of essences, for example by avoiding putting them in direct contact with the skin or breathing them too closely.

If we want to enjoy the scents of nature, we can disperse them in the environment or use them to perfume sheets and laundry.

Today, however, we want to talk about how some oils could help you relax and make you fall asleep and could represent a natural and effective alternative.

Among the most suitable essences to promote a state of relaxation we can mention lavender. This unique and inimitable scented flower would have calming properties that could reduce stress and relieve nerves and tension.

Another very sweet and summery scent is that of vanilla. With its fresh and dense scent it can make us dream of being in a tropical place maybe on vacation. This simple, reassuring aroma is believed to have an effect on stress and anxiety.

Just as many people sip chamomile teas with the hope of sleeping better, we can vaporize the scent of this flower for a similar effect. Relaxing and anti-inflammatory, this flower is widely used in herbal medicine for its characteristics.

If we have difficulty falling asleep we can put two drops of these oils on the pillowcase and in a few moments we will be transported to a world of relaxation and sweetness.

