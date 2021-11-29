With the taking of the drugs do not mess around. It is not enough to take them at the times and days set by our doctor to obtain the desired effects.

Obviously, this is the first fundamental step for our well-being, but we must also pay attention to another very important aspect: nutrition. In fact, the consumption of some foods, in particular, could negatively affect the outcome of a drug therapy.

Basically, if a food interacts with a drug, it could increase the unwanted effects of the latter, or enhance its toxicity or decrease its effectiveness.

It is the same reason why if we take blood thinners and aspirin we should be careful with this vegetable present in almost every recipe.

On the other hand, those who take statins will have to pay particular attention to another food. We specify that statins are drugs used to decrease the level of fat in the blood, therefore triglycerides and cholesterol.

Those who take these cholesterol and triglyceride medications should be careful with this food

High cholesterol and high triglycerides are two big enemies for many people around the world. To keep these blood values ​​at bay, it is essential to follow the advice of your doctor. In addition, it is important to choose a healthy and balanced diet every day.

According to science, in fact, there are good foods that would bring benefits to those suffering from these problems. Among these there would also be this fish which would reduce bad cholesterol and triglycerides and which costs very little.

Other foods, on the other hand, could cause problems for those who take certain drugs. This is the case, for example, with grapefruit and its juice, which could interfere with statins.

Be careful in these cases

In particular, as reported by the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA), those who take simvastatin, atorvastatin, and lovastatin should not consume more than a quarter of a liter of grapefruit juice.

The problem is, this drink could increase the chance of side effects occurring. That is why those who take these cholesterol and triglyceride drugs should be careful with this food.

In any case, we remind you that this information does not replace the advice of a doctor. It is therefore important to always contact a specialist for information on your health and nutrition.

Undeniable benefits of grapefruit

Despite this, however, it is impossible not to recognize the many beneficial effects that grapefruit would have on the body. Grapefruit, like all citrus fruits, is known to be a real concentrate of vitamin C.

Thanks to this, in fact, it would strengthen the immune system and also help cardiovascular health. Grapefruit is also rich in precious mineral salts, as well as fiber, which would be able to reduce cholesterol. Also, according to some studies, grapefruit lowers the risk of kidney stone formation.

A precious substance: lycopene

In grapefruit there is also another very beneficial substance for the body, lycopene. This carotenoid is also responsible for the color of its peel, as well as that of other foods, such as tomatoes.

The importance of lycopene, however, is linked to the fact that it would act as an antioxidant for the body. This means that it would protect cells from oxidation damage.