The success of a drug therapy could depend on several factors. In addition to the actual effectiveness of a particular drug, other aspects also come into play, such as the age, weight and other physical conditions of the patient.

In addition to this, however, a very important aspect that is often overlooked is the interaction between drugs and certain foods. In some cases, in fact, there are foods and drinks that could interfere with the therapy, canceling the positive effects and accentuating the unwanted ones.

We have already seen on other occasions that the abuse of this drink could cause side effects if you take statins. In this article, however, we will see the interaction of some drugs with another drink beloved by Italians, namely coffee.

In fact, those who take these very common drugs should pay attention to the possible intake of coffee

Among the drugs that conflict with caffeine are, for example, bronchodilators, usually taken by asthma sufferers. In this case, the caffeine contained in food or drink could increase the likelihood of side effects, such as rapid heartbeat, nervousness, and so on.

As the AIFA reports, other drugs that could cause undesirable effects due to caffeine are antibacterials. Those quinolones, such as ciprofloxacin, could lead to an accumulation of caffeine in the body. In the case of taking oxazolidinonine antibacterials, such as linezolid, on the other hand, tyramine-rich foods and drinks should be avoided.

This substance, also contained in foods and drinks with caffeine, could lead to an increase in blood pressure. Tyramine may also be found in spoiled, unrefrigerated, or improperly stored foods. Or it is found in some aged, fermented, or smoked foods, such as cheeses, pickled fish, and dried sausage. In reality, however, it may also be found in some types of fruit, such as bananas, avocados, raspberries, raisins, and so on.

Antibacterials such as tetracyclines, on the other hand, could interfere with the consumption of dairy products, such as cheese, yogurt and mozzarella.

Finally, it would be discouraged to consume foods and drinks containing caffeine if you are taking antipsychotic drugs, such as clozapine. In this case, the caffeine could increase the amount of the drug in the blood and cause side effects.

Therefore, those who take these very common drugs should pay attention to the possible intake of coffee. In any case, however, it is important to carefully read the package leaflets of the drugs just mentioned. In case there is a need for clarification and advice, it is necessary to ask your doctor for advice.

Deepening

Be careful because this ingredient may be hidden in panettone, which is contraindicated for those who take anticoagulants and antiplatelet agents