Eating healthy is a fundamental habit to keep the body healthy and reduce the risk of even very serious diseases. Fortunately for us, the Mediterranean diet and the foods we consume almost every day can help us in many ways. For example, just a few days ago we discovered this diet that could protect the brain from premature aging. Unfortunately, however, even the healthiest foods ever can hide some pitfalls if consumed in the wrong way. Especially if we use some very common drugs that food and spices could interfere with. For this reason it is essential to know the properties of what we eat. And if we have any doubts we should always consult the attending physician or an experienced nutritionist. He will tell us whether or not we can take certain foods.

Those who use these drugs should pay close attention to this very common spice

Oral hormonal contraceptives are among the most popular drugs ever. Many women use them as protection to avoid unwanted pregnancies or to relieve the symptoms of certain hormonal imbalances.

Unfortunately, in recent times many people have also had to resort to anticancer drugs. One of the best known is tamoxifen, used to treat breast cancer and often prescribed as a preventative for women who are most at risk.

If we are being treated with these types of drugs we will have to pay close attention to what we eat. Especially when we talk about spices and condiments that are so common on our tables.

Beware of anise

Anise is one of the spices we use most often. We use its unique taste for desserts, to flavor bread and to prepare condiments for first and second courses. Anise, however, can interfere precisely with the medicines we talked about earlier and with the production of estrogen. So those who use these drugs should pay close attention to this very common spice.

The properties of anise

If we have obtained the green light from the doctor, we will be able to take advantage of the excellent nutritional properties of the anise. In addition to having an unmistakable flavor, this spice is rich in minerals, antioxidants and vitamins that could prove to be valuable health allies. Anise contains good amounts of vitamin A, B vitamins and vitamin C. It is also an excellent source of important minerals such as calcium and phosphorus. The contribution of potassium is also remarkable, a substance that could promote the well-being of the cardiovascular system.

