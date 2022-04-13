Those who want to go see Liga de Quito are few | Soccer | Sports

The instability in Liga de Quito, which a week ago saw how coach Pablo Marini resigned, and the recent 4-0 defeat at Atlético Goianiense have caused disappointment among the fans of the capital club, whose interest in seeing his team up close again in international competition is “really low, if not almost zero”.

Those were the words used by Marcelo Valencia, head of the League Box Office, to describe the sale of tickets for this Tuesday’s game (7:30 p.m.) of the university students against the Chilean Antofagasta at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium for matchday 2 of the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana.

“Ticket sales are really low, if not almost zero. We hope that the presence of fans will improve”, declared Valencia in Facebook Radio.

Although the League took a breather on Saturday with a victory at the Cumbayá stadium (0-2), by the LigaPro, the albos left a worrying image last Tuesday in Brazil. The heavy defeat in South America was the end for the Argentine Marini, who decided to step aside after nine and a half months in charge. Just a few days before, the whites also fell in Guayaquil against Emelec (2-0).

In Quito, the locals have the opportunity to recover in their international participation. Given this, Isaac Álvarez, president of the Economic Commission of the capital club, made a call to the fans: “We ask you: now is when we must be more united, go to the stadium, it is an international match. I must be clear and real: organizing a Conmebol event has a cost”.

In dialogue with MachSports, the director added: “On the one hand, the fans ask for players, and everything has a cost. We try to manage a budget this year. There was no box office income due to the pandemic (since March 2020), and we want the team to have a good squad. In the cost of entry you have to see the world economic situation. Putting a (general) ticket at $8 does not seem expensive to me”.

Tickets for the Liga-Antofagasta go from $8 to $30, depending on the location.

The albos are bottom of Group F of the South American. Meanwhile, in the LigaPro Serie A they are second, six points behind the leader, Barcelona, ​​after seven days in the first round. (D)