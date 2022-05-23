Those Who Wish Me Dead: Blu-Ray Review

We analyze the Blu-Ray of Those Who Wish My Deaththe thriller starring Angelina Jolie

At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the home edition on Blu-Ray of Those Who Wish My Death, which is now available in stores on Blu-Ray and DVD; as well as on digital platforms for rent and sale. The film stars Angelina Jolie (Eternals), in the role of Hannah, who must protect a boy named Connor (Finn Little, 2067) who is fleeing from two hit men, while a sudden fire threatens to engulf the entire forest. The film also stars Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones), Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road), Jon Bernthal (The Williams Method), Medina Senghore (Happy!), Jake Weber (Assault on Power), and Tyler Perry (Don’t Look Up), among others.

The feature film is directed by Taylor Sheridan (Wind River), with a script signed by Taylor Sheridan, Michael Koryta and Charles Leavitt, based on the novel by Michael Koryta himself. The film is produced by New Line Cinema and distributed by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (WBHE), and is also available on the HBO Max streaming platform.

SYNOPSIS:

Hannah (Angelina Jolie) is posted to a fire watchtower after failing to get over losing three lives she couldn’t save in a fire. But when she comes across a bloodied and traumatized 12-year-old boy (Finn Little), she won’t hesitate to take him through the dense forest to the city. Along the way, they will have to brave deadly electrical storms and flee from two assassins sent to kill the boy, while a huge fire closes their escape.

Those Who Wish For Me Dead is already in stores in home format, so we have analyzed all the extras available in the Blu-Ray version. We hope you enjoy the additional content as much as we have. So, we begin with the analysis, which is completely free of spoilers, in case you have not yet had the opportunity to see the tape and want to know everything it contains.

Technical characteristics of the Blu-Ray:

Contains 1 high-definition disc in an amaray box

Format Type: 16:9 – 2.39:1

Duration: approximately 100 minutes

Languages: Dolby Digital 5.1: Spanish, English Audio description, German, Portuguese, French and Spanish. Dolby Digital 2.0: German Descriptive Audio. DTS HD Master Audio 5.1: English

Subtitles: Castilian, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Finnish, Danish, Norwegian, Cantonese, Swedish, Chinese and Korean

Coding for the deaf: English and German

Country: United States

Rating: Not recommended for children under 16 years of age

Direct access to Scenes: Yes

OV Title: Those Who Wish Me Dead

Trailer:

Bonus content:

Doing Those Who Wish My Death:

While we see behind-the-scenes footage, actress Angelina Jolie, who plays Hannah Faber, explains that there are very few directors and movies today that tell a beautiful and meaningful story that also has courage and heart.

For writer/director Taylor Sheridan, what’s interesting about this story is that three very common themes converge, because there’s a story of survival, one about coming of age, and one about redemption, and it’s all intertwined.

For his part, the author of the adapted book, Michael Koryta, assures that the filmmaker was ideal for the project, because they not only share a sensitivity to history, but also understand the world of the film.

They then talk about how they wanted nature to be a character in the story, which is set in Montana, but they couldn’t shoot there, so they shot it in New Mexico. The interesting thing is that they wanted to shoot in natural settings, using as little digital effects as possible, and New Mexico offered a very interesting and diverse topography, finding locations for both cities and for the forests of Montana. So, they tell us about all the mishaps involved in filming on the ground, as well as explaining the qualities of the director to tell this story, knowing the West and understanding what it means to survive and live off the land, but also understand the characters, being very concise and efficient.

On the other hand, the fire was a catalyst for the climax of the film and its denouement. In turn, they talk about the great work that forest firefighters do daily. To shoot the fire, they built a 120-hectare forest in the desert and set it on fire. They explain that all the trees they brought were sick or already dying. A real fire that was only retouched by digital effects to make it more spectacular and dramatic. In addition, they had to build an 18-meter fire tower on screen, but in reality it was only 9 meters. While the sentry box was another separate decoration, about 5 meters high.

Regarding the action scenes, the director wanted them to be realistic, without adding glamour, where the brutality was justified by the plot. For their part, they comment that Angelina Jolie wanted to do as many risk scenes as possible herself, and she gave it her all.