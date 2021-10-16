News

Those Who Wish Me Dead, released a new video of the film with Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie, born in 1975, is the protagonist of the film which will make its debut on the US market on May 14th

An exclusive look at the new film starring one of the most iconic and beloved actresses of the golden world of Hollywood, after the official trailer of the film directed by Taylor Sheridan published a few weeks ago.

Those Who Wish Me Dead, the clip

Those Who Wish Me Dead, the backstage of the film with Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie, class 1975, plays Hannah, a woman struggling with her past for not being able to save three lives from a fire when a teenage boy hits her path.

In the past few hours Warner Bros. Pictures offered the audience an exclusive clip of the film revealing more details about the plot of the thriller.

The film, lasting about three and a half minutes, takes the audience into the film; in a short time the video has obtained numerous consents so as to count at the moment over 30,000 views on YouTube.

Those Who Wish Me Dead: the trailer of the film with Angelina Jolie

Those Who Wish Me Dead it will make its debut on the US market on May 14, but there is no news regarding distribution in the Bel Paese.

The film will be able to count on a cast made up of famous faces of the seventh art who will have the task of supporting the actress (PHOTO), namely Nicholas Hoult, Finn Little, Aiden Gillen, Medina Senghore, Tyler Perry, Jake Weber and Jon Bernthal.

Those Who Wish Me Dead is based on the book of the same name by Michael Koryta who oversaw the screenplay of the film.

