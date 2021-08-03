Those Who Wish Me Dead, the backstage of the film with Angelina Jolie

Taylor Sheridan is the screenwriter and director of this new film, after work on the sets of “Without Remorse” and “Yellowstone”

the May 14 will make its debut “Those Who Wish Me Dead”, a new film by the actor, screenwriter and director Taylor Sheridan . He returns behind the camera after “The Secrets of Wind River”.

deepening





Those Who Wish Me Dead: the trailer for the film with Angelina Jolie

Several of his successful projects in recent years, as a screenwriter. He produced the film scripts for “Sicario”, “Hell or High Water” and “Soldado”. To this was added in 2021 “Without Remorse”, a film directed by Stephen Sollima, starring Michael B. Jordan.

In “Those Who Wish Me Dead” the protagonist is Angelina Jolie, who commented on the Project in a backstage video published by Warner Bros on social media: “Today there are very few films and directors able to tell a beautiful story full of meaning, which also has character and a soul”.

There is also room for Taylor Sheridan, who commented on the project: “What is so interesting about this project is the fact that there are three themes that are quite common in cinema. A story of survival, one of formation and one of redemption. They all converge in a single film, which once again sees the surrounding environment as a separate character. This is something I will continue to do, as long as I have the chance.”