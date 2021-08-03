Those Who Wish Me Dead, the backstage of the film with Angelina Jolie

Taylor Sheridan is the screenwriter and director of this new film, after work on the sets of “Without Remorse” and “Yellowstone”
the May 14 will make its debut “Those Who Wish Me Dead”, a new film by the actor, screenwriter and director Taylor Sheridan. He returns behind the camera after “The Secrets of Wind River”.
Several of his successful projects in recent years, as a screenwriter. He produced the film scripts for “Sicario”, “Hell or High Water” and “Soldado”. To this was added in 2021 “Without Remorse”, a film directed by Stephen Sollima, starring Michael B. Jordan.
In “Those Who Wish Me Dead” the protagonist is Angelina Jolie, who commented on the Project in a backstage video published by Warner Bros on social media: “Today there are very few films and directors able to tell a beautiful story full of meaning, which also has character and a soul”.
There is also room for Taylor Sheridan, who commented on the project: “What is so interesting about this project is the fact that there are three themes that are quite common in cinema. A story of survival, one of formation and one of redemption. They all converge in a single film, which once again sees the surrounding environment as a separate character. This is something I will continue to do, as long as I have the chance.”
Those Who Wish Me Dead, plot and cast
The life of young Jace Wilson is in grave danger. He is 14 years old and finds himself on the run to save his life. He witnessed a brutal murder, which put him in the crosshairs of two ruthless murderers. Its existence is divided between fake identities and places of security.
The police continue the investigation of the murderers who intend to get rid of him, as an uncomfortable witness. These are the Blackwell brothers, ready for anything to silence Jace forever. The circle begins to tighten and on the path of the two killers there are none other than Ethan, sheriff of Montana, the head of the survival program Allison Serbin and Hannah Faber.
The latter is an expert in survival in open nature, where she works as a smokejumper (special type of firefighters). It occupies a lookout tower in the desolation of the mountains of Montana, among the great protagonists of this story.
Here is the main cast of the film:
- Angelina Jolie as Hannah Faber
- Finn Little as Connor Casserly
- Nicholas Hoult as Patrick Blackwell
- Aidan Gillen as Jack Blackwell
- Jon Bernthal as Ethan Sawyer
- Jake Weber as Mr. Casserly
- James Jordan as Ben
- Tory Kittles as Ryan