Those with high blood pressure would do well to reduce the use of these heart-enemy drugs

We know that a healthy diet can affect the health of our body. Among the rules to follow is to reduce too salty foods. An excess of sodium in the body, in fact, can have harmful consequences, above all high blood pressure. Hypertension is a major risk factor, which can also develop into severe episodes such as stroke and heart attack.

The advice for hypertensive people (and not only) is to stay away from foods such as cold cuts and salty snacks. In addition, an authoritative study has revealed that those with high blood pressure would do well to reduce the use of these drugs that are enemies of the heart. We are talking about extremely common and easy-to-prescribe medicines, which few suspect can cause harm. Still, experts blame them for containing too high doses of sodium.

Abusing some effervescent drugs would be counterproductive for those suffering from heart and especially high blood pressure. To say it is a study carried out by researchers from University College London and the University of Dundee. The study took a sample of 1.3 million people and monitored it for about 7 years. The scholars have tried to analyze the effects on the body of effervescent drugs and normal tablets. According to the results of the research, with the same active ingredient, those who took effervescent drugs developed a 16% higher cardiovascular risk. The medicines analyzed are about 24. Those under accusation are of various kinds, but above all analgesics, vitamin supplements and anti-nausea.

The reason for the increased risk would be, according to experts, that effervescent drugs have a higher sodium content, which can negatively affect blood pressure.

Sodium “hidden” in medicines and its negative effect on hypertension

Researchers associated a 7 times higher risk of hypertension than normal with frequent use of effervescent drugs. The reason, as mentioned, would be attributable to the particularly high sodium content. For this reason, researchers recommend reducing the use of these drugs as much as possible, especially for those already suffering from hypertension.

But also in general, according to experts, these drugs should be taken with caution. According to the words of the World Health Organization, the daily sodium requirement should not exceed 5 grams. But we Italians, unfortunately, tend to exceed it even by double. For this reason it is good to limit its intake in every possible way.

