Potassium is a fundamental mineral for the body and is considered as a macro-element. It is so important that our body produces it by itself in abundance. Indeed, potassium is indispensable since it has multiple functions.

Examples are its participation in the maintenance of the bone structure, for which together with calcium it would serve to strengthen it and avoid possible complications due to aging. In this regard, this vegetable rich in antioxidants and vitamin K would not only help heart health but also strengthen bones. Or a check on the kidneys avoiding the onset of stones, ie the formation of “stones” inside the organ that cause pain even during urination.

But the most important function of potassium is certainly its participation in the correct muscle contraction, especially of the heart and related to the control of blood pressure. Which is why those with low potassium would risk harmful consequences and it seems incredible that these are the very rich foods to be stunned.

In fact, potassium is also absorbed through food and there are more or less rich foods. We have been used to being told that bananas have a high potassium content. This is true but not as true as other unexpected foods.

The CREATE table

As we have understood, those with low potassium levels below the standard could suffer from tiredness, weakness in the muscles, vomiting but above all from the alteration of the heartbeat. One factor to watch out for is that excessive daily vomiting, caused by other problems, could further decrease potassium levels.

In any case, it is said that green leafy vegetables as well as legumes and nuts, as well as bananas, are said to have a high potassium content. Yet the CREA table supports another thesis. With 5,901 mg per 100 g, ketchup sauce has the highest potassium content, followed by tea leaves at 2,160 mg and roasted coffee at 2,020. Absolutely unbelievable but that’s the way it is.

Those with low potassium would risk harmful consequences and it seems incredible that these are the very rich foods to be stunned

Among legumes, beans have a high content while bananas contain 350 mg / 100 g. Dried fruit, on the other hand, contains 780 grams, more than double that of bananas. In any case, abusing it is always not recommended as well as having an excess of potassium.

In fact, on the contrary, if you have a high content of the mineral, the consequences could always be linked to heart health. However, few know that abusing these very common drugs we have at home could risk heart attack.

This is why it is essential to maintain standard levels of potassium, neither too little nor too much and for this we recommend that you consult your doctor about the correct values ​​and the diet to follow.

Deepening

Other than broccoli and beans, this much-loved fruit is also responsible for the terribly smelly farts