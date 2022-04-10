The knee is one of the most delicate areas of the body and most prone to trauma and deterioration. One of the most common disorders, which affects the knee, is osteoarthritis, also called gonarthrosis. It is a chronic disease characterized by degenerative lesions affecting the cartilage. The latter could cause pain, difficulty in movement and, in severe cases, even a deformation of the joint. This disorder affects not only the elderly but also the young, especially those who have suffered knee trauma or surgery.

The pain may manifest itself more following a prolonged activity over time, such as sports or wearing positions taken during work. Furthermore, it could also appear due to a sedentary lifestyle, which would cause, in the long term, a stiffening of the limbs. In addition to pain, joint stiffness and even swelling may also be found among the symptoms of gonarthrosis.

Those with swollen, painful and stiff knees should pay close attention to this chronic disease that is too often underestimated

To avoid more serious consequences and surgery, it is therefore important to diagnose this disorder quickly enough. In fact, if recognized in time, conservative treatment, including physiotherapy and drugs, may be sufficient. Together with these solutions, infiltrative therapies, usually based on hyaluronic acid, would also be included. However, some recent studies have highlighted the effectiveness of another type of infiltration, namely biological ones.

Unlike the pharmacological ones, the biological ones are carried out with concentrates of tissues and cells, coming from our own organism. These include blood growth factors or stem cells. These types of infiltrations are not painful and would help slow the deterioration of the cartilage. However, in the case of severe osteoarthritis, prosthetic surgery may be required. Today, this type of intervention is not very invasive, fast and very precise, also thanks to the aid of robotics. In addition to this, modern surgical techniques would also allow a quicker recovery of motor functions, impacting little on the patient’s daily life.

Prevention at the table

Those with swollen, painful and stiff knees, therefore, should periodically undergo visits and therapies and, in the meantime, improve their lifestyle. In addition to posture and physical activity, in fact, we should also pay more attention to nutrition. In fact, according to the Humanitas Institute, it would be very important to integrate foods rich in vitamins A, C, K and B12 in one’s diet. In addition, proteins of animal origin, alcohol, coffee and salt should be consumed in moderation. On the other hand, foods rich in omega 3 would be very important, such as this very lean fish very common in our seas.

Recommended reading

To prevent, diagnose and better treat arthritis, arthrosis and osteoporosis, here are the visits to be made as soon as possible