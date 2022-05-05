Experts always tell us. A person’s health passes not only by effective preventive methods. But also through a correct monitoring phase. On the other hand, we can intervene on many pathologies and diseases simply by adopting certain indications with constancy and a little commitment. Sometimes experts recommend carrying out these checks at 40, 50 and 60 years to check the state of some organs.

At other times it is also important to monitor the blood. Thus, in addition to seeing if we are compatible to donate it, we may receive important information on our state of health. For example, this disease, which is widespread especially among men, could be found thanks to a simple blood test.

Among the widespread diseases that need occasional but constant control, certainly includes asthma. So they will have to be careful of this possibility, since they can receive a free check-up, the subjects who have this pathology.

How to request an appointment

The dates to be marked are those ranging from 23 to 27 May. These days, in fact, the event sponsored by the Italian Society of Pneumology and SIIAIC and promoted by FederAsma e Allergie called Zero Asma Week takes place. The specialists of the participating centers will put their time at their disposal to carry out a free check-up on all those who wish to participate. The condition is to have the asthma pathology already diagnosed. This is a situation that affects many of us. On the other hand, asthma is one of the most widespread chronic respiratory diseases in the world.

It is therefore necessary to register with one of the specialized centers present in the area of ​​interest. To do this, you must first call the toll-free number 800 628989 (open from Monday to Friday from 9 to 13 and from 14 to 18). After receiving the relevant information, we will be able to make an appointment at the reference specialist center for one of the days indicated.

Those with this common disease can receive a free check-up at the end of May

This complex disease consists of an inflammation of the airways. The body’s response is varied. Episodes of respiratory crises, coughing and wheezing often occur. The attacks, if not treated properly, could be very serious and in some cases fatal. For this reason it is essential to intervene through adequate preventive and monitoring controls. Some causing factors can be hereditary, others are linked to environmental factors. Among these is air pollution, but also exposure to mold, mites and humidity. So we shouldn’t miss out on this important control opportunity.

