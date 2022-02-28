Thousands enjoy the return of the Night Walk

From 6:30 p.m., half an hour before it officially started, hundreds of families, couples, and even foreign tourists, gathered at the roundabout of La Palma to participate in the Night Cycling Tour that was reactivated by the Government of the Mexico City after two years of suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

To the rhythm of rock and jazz, the residents of the capital waited their turn to request the free loan of a bicycle in a long line that stretched from the corner of Niza to almost the monument to Cuauhtémoc, on Reforma.

“This year we want to break the attendance record, which is 150,000 people. We only ask for the use of face masks and a great desire to enjoy the concerts and activities along the route, because we all need a healthy distraction after the long confinement,” said Rodrigo Díaz, Undersecretary of Planning, Policies and Regulation of the Ministry of Mobility.

He invited the residents of the City to use the car less to get around and to use the bicycle, which is kind to the environment.

Some of the participants wore costumes and helmets adorned with LED lights throughout the tour. Others made the tour on foot, on roller skates, skateboards or roller skates.

The Jordan sisters have enjoyed the event since 2019, when it was not yet suspended, and the announcement of a new ride excited them, since cycling is their favorite hobby.

“When we found out that the ride was coming back, we were excited because this year there will be concerts and physical activities,” they said.

In the most important points of Reforma, musical concerts, Zumba, yoga and dance classes were held, which were taught by other attendees.