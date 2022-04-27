Thousands flee Kherson to save themselves from bogus independence vote

This is the struggle of Ukraine to recover Kherson from the clutches of Russia 5:26

Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine (CNN) — A steady stream of people makes their way through fields and rivers that dot a southern Ukrainian countryside during the day. As night falls on Kherson, the crowds swell. They travel on foot, by bicycle or in wheelbarrows.

Desperate to leave the Russian occupation of their hometown of Kherson behind, they are willing to take – and risk – any possible route out of the city to the rest of the country.

More than 100 miles away, in a central hall in Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, local authorities welcome resettlers.

A man and his son talk about how his wife and mother were killed by a bomb that hit his spine and back.

Even here, in relative safety, they did not want to be identified for fear that the Russians might attack other family members they left behind.

“If they see us, they will shoot everyone left there,” the son told CNN. “We left on foot, crossing the river on foot.”

The occupied areas around the city of Kherson – the first to be seized by advancing Russian forces in the opening days of the war – were terrorized last week by both the advance of the second phase of Moscow’s offensive and by the fear of a referendum this Wednesday.

Russian soldier fires into the air over the heads of protesters in Kherson 1:06

A “false” vote in Kherson

Ukraine said Russia plans to hold a vote in the region, widely seen there as a bogus referendum, to try to show popular support for the creation of a new entity called the Kherson People’s Republic, which would mirror similar entities in eastern Donbas. . (Moscow sent troops to the self-proclaimed republics, and started its war in Ukraine, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized its independence.)

Several locals and several Ukrainian officials told CNN that the vote was scheduled for April 27.

However, the day before, Russian-backed officials announced a raft of new government officials in the occupied city, leading some observers to believe that the referendum may have been postponed in favor of these new appointments.

Fear of the impending vote and its implications, a possible tightening of Russian control, has prompted many residents to flee quickly.

Maritime Reserves Commander Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih military administration, told CNN that the Ukrainian military managed to help evacuate some 7,000 people from the area along “160 kilometers of the front line, some by bicycle, others in wheelbarrows or on foot”.

“People don’t want to and can’t live under occupation,” Vilkul said.

Hundreds flee invasion at Kherson

Leaving Kherson and the surrounding towns in the region has been treacherous.

Over the past week, a long line of cars, estimated by several locals to number in the hundreds, has snaked its way into the occupied town of Snihurivka, as Kherson residents who had managed to flee their own town were once again blocked by troops. russians

In another video shot by a fleeing Kherson resident, seen by CNN, a long line of cars stopped on another exit road, northeast of the city, towards Kryvyi Rih.

Over the Easter weekend, the pace of evacuations increased, officials told CNN. They began to wane on Tuesday as locals said Russian checkpoints stopped allowing crossings out of the occupied territory. Some desperate evacuees left their cars behind and headed through the fields on foot, locals said.

Bicycles were left abandoned in large numbers as locals arrived at checkpoints manned by Ukrainians, according to multiple people CNN spoke with.

A mother in Kherson, who asked to remain anonymous for security reasons, told CNN that she had gotten her two sons and daughter out “as quickly as possible” before the referendum, fearing the widespread recruitment of men would continue. from 18 to 60 years old.

“We are fully occupied. There is no food, there is no money. We have nothing, they will do a referendum and they will take our children. My son is 18 and they will take them away like cannon fodder.” She said it took her two tries to get away. The first time, Russian troops fired on cars in their convoy, she said.

They denounce torture by Russian soldiers in Kherson

In the busy buzz of a room in Kryvyi Rih, food and medicine are distributed, and evacuees can access generous racks of donated clothing. In this safe space, evacuees recount the horror and brutality of the occupation.

Mykhaylo, a Kyiv resident who went to the village of Velyka Oleksandrivka to pick up his wife and son, said Russian troops had tortured him for several days after entering the village.

Mykhaylo said the soldiers had been looking for Ukrainian men with possible military experience and mistook his rough hands, from his construction work, as a sign he had been a soldier.

In a basement, he was subjected to torture, he said, showing CNN a medical report corroborating his injuries.

“One pulled out a gun,” Mykhaylo said of two soldiers who beat him. “A real one. I saw that it was ready to fire. Two shots. It hit the concrete wall. I think it was a blank pistol,” he said.

After the mock execution, two more soldiers entered, Mykhaylo said.

“They talked less. They were drunk, one must have been a boxer because he hit me in the same place. In my ribs, breaking six of them, they punctured a lung.”

Mykhaylo chuckled as he recounted the responses he gave to soldiers who he said believed they could get Ukrainian military intelligence from him. He told them that they could expect at least 150 checkpoints from his village to the next town, and that there were few roads in the rural areas south of Kryvyi Rih, saying there was only endless mud and fields. After several days, Mykhaylo said his parents arrived and successfully demanded his release.

The seventh day of the invasion: this is the map of Ukraine 0:37

The exodus from Kherson is not due to the referendum alone. Russia’s advance into the vast expanse of rural towns to the north and east of the city of Kherson is also prompting residents to move north.

For two days in and around villages south of Kherson, CNN saw the impact the shelling is having, driving locals to flee the villages they have proudly held onto over the course of the war, now in its second month.

In the village of Kochubeivka, a man who was helping to evacuate his 74-year-old mother Antonina stopped to explain that shelling had intensified in his home settlement of Nova Shestirnya in the past two hours.

“We wanted to stay but the Grad rockets changed that,” he said, adding that a woman was injured in the attack.

The once-bucolic countryside of southern Ukraine has become an escape route, now on display in a slow flow of disrupted lives, as Russia’s brutal advance changes the landscape they have known for decades in a matter of hours.