thousands in the square, “party” with toast and horn – Corriere.it

from Alessandro Fulloni

Doa Lucia (as she called herself) was among the people who most influenced the dictator in the implementation of the coup against Allende. The satirical tweet viale: The dead old woman and the celebrations of many Chileans who remembered the 3,200 disappeared

Lucia Hiriart, widow of the Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, author of the 1973 coup against the then president Salvador Allende, who died Thursday in Santiago. She was 99 years old and not that now in Chile (where among other things we will vote for the new president in three days) they give the idea of ​​mourning her particularly, since there are many citizens who, even in these hours, are pouring into the square for a kind of party complete with sparkling wine, dances, choirs and national flags mixed with placards, photos and banners with the long list of the names of the disappeared.

Among the disappeared also of the Italians Considered an iron woman – with great power during the years of the ferocious dictatorship (1973-1990) during which 3,200 people (including some Italians) disappeared or into thin air -, Hiriart was ill for some time and, reported the TV Chilevision, in recent months she had been hospitalized several times for respiratory problems. The news of the death was confirmed by the relatives of General Pinochet, (including one of the five children, Marco Antonio, and his niece Karina) directly to journalists and later on Twitter.

Doa Lucia and the low profile after her husband’s death Since her husband died on 10 March 2006, Doa Lucia – as she liked to be called – had chosen to keep a low profile, also due to the judicial problems concerning the family patrimony and the management of a state welfare network aimed at supporting families who refused to leave despite Pinochet having had to hand over power to the democratically elected president, Patricio Aylwin, in March 1990.

A political strategist, of power in the shadows His last public appearance was in April 2020, after the death of Sergio Onofre Jarpa, a former Minister of the Interior during his reign. In an unauthorized biography published in 2013 with the title Doa Luca, the journalist Alejandra Matus defined her as a political strategist, of power in the shadows. Moreover, Pinochet himself recognized that his wife was one of the people who had most influenced his decision to lead the coup against Allende. Lucia and Pinochet, married since 1943, had five children: Lucia, Augusto, Vernica, Marco Antonio and Jacqueline.

The celebrations at Plaza Italia Immediately after news of the widow’s death spread, countless Chileans celebrated. Hundreds of people gathered mainly at Plaza Italia, in the center of Santiago. Eloquent photos ofAfp they portray citizens uncorking bottles of sparkling wine, they toast, wave national flags, smile in the car while jubilantly pounding on the horn. A parody account called is literally flying on Twitter The Dead Old Woman ?, followed by 54,000 people. He gave daily news on Doa Lucia’s state of health. On Thursday night he posted only one S, retweeted 30,000 times so far.

Presidential elections in three days Death comes three days before the second round of presidential elections between Gabriel Boric, on the left, and Jos Antonio Kast, on the far right, which claims the legacy of the Pinochet dictatorship. Lucia Hiriart dies with impunity despite the deep pain and division she caused to our country. My thoughts go to the victims of the dictatorship of which he was a part, Boric said in a message posted on Twitter, which he then repeated. at the end of his campaign. Kast stated: I just want to pay my condolences to the family and always regret the death of a person, I don’t want to make this a political event.