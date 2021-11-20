Thousands of British companies have moved their headquarters to Estonia

Over the past five years, thousands of British companies have moved their registered office to Estonia to gain access to the European market while avoiding the regulatory and financial obstacles caused by Brexit. They can do this thanks to the Estonian government program e-Residency, which has existed since 2014 and allows, among other things, to open companies in Estonia with particularly convenient tax breaks, while not physically residing in the territory. Compared to the digital visas offered by other European countries it is very advantageous, and is therefore having a lot of success.

The consequences of Brexit on the British economy are numerous and have caused serious disadvantages for British companies operating in the European Union. They are due to the ever higher prices of imports and exports, also due to new controls and bureaucratic practices, as well as the impossibility of hiring many European workers (work permits for Europeans have been reduced to a few categories of ultra-workers). specialized). All of this has resulted in a decline in trade and economic damage for many British companies.

This is why in the last five years (since the Brexit referendum was held) many British companies operating in the countries of the European Union – a market of 27 countries and more than 400 million inhabitants – have left the United Kingdom, opening offices elsewhere, in what the Guardian called in January a “dramatic exodus” of investments caused by Brexit.

Of these, around 4,000 have chosen Estonia as their new headquarters. There are many, especially taking into account the fact that before Brexit (and especially after Estonia’s entry into the European Union in 2004) it was mainly Estonian citizens who left the country to go to work in the United Kingdom.

British companies have moved to Estonia by exploiting e-Residency, a “digital residency” program offered by the Estonian government since 2014, which gives the right to use all the digital services enjoyed by Estonian citizens, to sign contracts and documents online, to manage a bank account and above all to open companies in Estonia with large tax advantages (it does not, however, give the right to citizenship or physical and tax residence).

E-Residency it is just the latest in a very extensive series of digital projects created by Estonia in recent years. Although it is a rather small country (it has around 1.3 million inhabitants), Estonia is extremely advanced in terms of technological innovation and digitization, which it has been working on for years. In Estonia, among other things, you can vote online, the public administration is extensively digitized, and you can work remotely with a digital visa – a temporary work permit for foreigners – among the most extensive in Europe.

Estonia is not the only country to offer a digital visa – in recent years the definition of “digital nomads” has also spread, among which Europe is considered a favorite destination – but yours is considered by many to be the best, and for this reason it has been used by 176 countries (the United Kingdom is the fourth country that uses it the most after Russia, Ukraine and China).

The companies that have chosen to use them are above all those not specifically linked to a physical place, such as technology companies or companies linked to e-commerce. The New York Times he talked about the different ways in which owners and owners of British companies have used the program: some have only been to Estonia once or twice, others have decided to go and live there and completely change their lives.

To make it particularly attractive e-Residency is the tax policy applied to companies, which provides for corporate tax rates from 14 to 20 percent (in the United Kingdom they can reach 40 percent), and only on the profits that the company decides to distribute to its shareholders, thus allowing companies to grow with a very low tax burden.

This is also the reason why, like Ireland, Estonia has long been unwilling to join the global agreement for the taxation of multinationals (which imposes a minimum tax of 15 percent). And also one of the reasons why the Estonian tax program is considered in part risky by the country’s government itself: as noted by the Ministry of Finance, if a company decides to continuously reinvest its profits, these are not taxed, postponing the payment of taxes on the Estonian territory to your liking.

The massive relocation of British companies to Estonia, however, has so far brought Estonia mainly economic benefits. As told by the Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in an interview with the British newspaper City AM, the relocation of the UK companies to Estonia resulted in a 60% increase in tax revenues in the last year alone, with an estimated gain of around € 51 million, as well as further strengthening Estonia’s reputation as a highly advanced country from the point of view of digital innovation.