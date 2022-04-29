Thousands of Covid fines ignored, only one in three Friulians has paid the sanctions of the pandemic

First the fear, go out for a walk, checking that there wasn’t a patrol or a rather zealous agent nearby. But almost total respect. Then the easing of the measures, the second and third lockdowns, the sense of psychological fatigue on the part of the population. Finally, the rejection of the rules, the protests, the street demonstrations. Not only those of the no vax. Today, when the emergency phase of the pandemic can finally be considered part of the recent past and no longer an urgency of the immediate, the litmus test of the behavior of the citizens of Friuli Venezia Giulia. The report comes from the prefectures of Udine and Pordenone: only one in three people has paid the fine “detached” by the police for the violation of anti-contagion rules. The remaining two thirds are divided between pending appeals and people who have not paid even one euro to date.

THE PAINTING

In the province of Pordenone, between 3 thousand and 4 thousand fines have been raised. These are reports issued since the violation of Covid rules was decriminalized. At the beginning of the pandemic, in fact, those who did not respect the Dpcm committed a crime. The Prefecture speaks of “good results”. Evidently the expectation was even lower than the confirmation that came from reality. A third of citizens, in fact, in Western Friuli has never paid the fine. And these reports also include those intended for business owners who have been checked during the emergency. In the province of Udine, the minutes uploaded to the register by the Prefecture of the capital are 2,477 and 201 are the penalties for companies. Eighty-four, however, the fines related to the Green pass. Even the prefect Marchesiello confirms the trend found in Pordenone: only one third pays the fine.

THE METHOD

After notification of the fine, if payment is not made within 60 days, the Prefecture will be notified. At that point, however, the government office has five years for the injunction order. Another sixty days are taken to pay and if the transfer has not yet been made, another five years can pass to register for the role. A total of ten years.