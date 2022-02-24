Thousands of Cubans released at the border and denied the Cuban Adjustment Act will be able to request a green card again | Univision Immigration News

The US immigration service announced Wednesday a settlement that ends a class action lawsuit filed last year on behalf of Cuban immigrants who were denied permanent residence under the Cuban Adjustment Act.

The beneficiaries of the agreement presented themselves at authorized border ports (land and air), surrendered to the authorities, were prosecuted, were denied adjustment of status under the Cuban Adjustment Act, but were released on parole. (parole).

“This group of people will have one year to reapply for the Green Card (green card),” reads the notice published by the Office of Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Lawyers who represented the plaintiffs said that the number of beneficiaries of this agreement could easily exceed 50,000 immigrants.

The federal agency said the ad favors “certain immigrants of Cuban origin who arrived at authorized border ports and were denied the Cuban Adjustment Act based solely on a determination that they had not met the burden of establishing that they had been admitted.” ” legally in the country or were “on parole.”

The class action lawsuit alleged that those affected argued that having been released by the immigration authorities was, in fact, the parole and is “the evidence of valid documentation to apply for the Green Card under the Cuban Adjustment Act,” it said. to Univision News Mark Prada Urizar, attorney who headed the litigation team.

“The announcement means that the government has reached an agreement that allows Cubans who were admitted, but were denied residency, to be able to resubmit the I-485 form to receive the Green Card,” explained José Guerrero, an immigration attorney who practices in Miami, Fla.

“Another important fact of this announcement is that the government has admitted that not only Cuban immigrants were or have been released with a parole, but also immigrants of other nationalities. These people could also benefit and we look forward to clarifying the scope of this agreement by USCIS,” she added.

The USCIS said that Cuban-born aliens who meet the definition of “arriving alien” under Title 8 of the Immigration Act (INA) were paroled with an I-220A document between January 12, 2017 and November 17, 2021, you have not left the United States and applied for adjustment of status under the Cuban Adjustment Act (CAA) through a Form I-485, and the benefit was denied, you can:

Submit a new Form I-485 to USCIS plus the cost of filing or accompanied with a Form I-912 (Application for Fee Waiver) if eligible; or+

to USCIS plus the cost of filing or accompanied with a Form I-912 (Application for Fee Waiver) if eligible; or+ Submit a Form I-290B, Notice of Appeal or Motion to USCIS, plus the appropriate fee or along with a Form I-912, if eligible.

“USCIS will reopen and re-adjudicate the previously denied Form I-485,” the agency explained.

The agreement further explains that, “if the deadline for filing a Form I-290B on time has passed, you may, for a period of one year from the date of this notice, file a late Form I-290B, with fee, or with a Form I-912, if eligible.”

The immigration service said that if the immigrant files a late Form I-290B within one year from the date of this notice (February 23, 2022) and the above criteria are met, “it will reopen and re-adjudicate the Form I-485 previously denied.”

how many will benefit

“When we filed the lawsuit last year, we compiled statistics and estimated that there were at least 50,000 Cuban immigrants who had arrived at the authorized ports of entry and had turned themselves in to the authorities claiming the adjustment under the Cuban Adjustment Act,” he explained. prada.

“But now we estimate that the number of people benefiting from this agreement will probably be many more,” he said.

Prada also specified that the agreement announced by USCIS only benefits a specific group of immigrants, that is, those who arrived at an authorized border port.

And he explained that those immigrants who, due to the pandemic and the closure of the borders in 2020, were forced to enter through unauthorized areas, or were deported under Title 42 of the United States Code or referred to the Migrant Protection Program ( MPP), “do not qualify under this agreement.”

“Only those that the USCIS identifies as ‘arriving aliens’”, he specified.

When asked if foreigners of other nationalities who arrived in the country through authorized ports of entry like thousands of Cubans and received a ‘parole’ (they were released on bail) will qualify for permanent legal residence (Green card), Prada said that “the arguments we made in last year’s lawsuit should work with any other people.”

Law dry feet, wet feet

The Cuban Adjustment Act (CAA), also known as “Wet foot, dry foot law”was implemented in 1995 and eliminated during the government of Barack Obama at the end of his term in January 2017.

The law allowed Cubans who appeared at border points, either with Mexico or Canada, or who managed to reach land by sea, to receive a parole (document I-94), with which they could apply for permanent residence after one year after entering the country and being processed by the immigration authorities.

After the cancellation of the CAA and until November 2021, thousands of Cubans continued to arrive at the borders where they applied for asylum or protection invoking the ‘wet foot, dry foot law’.

Many were not deported, but while their cases were being processed, they received a parole and were released, but then their I-485 forms (petition for adjustment of status) were rejected.

They will now have a year to file again, as long as they meet the requirements stipulated in the USCIS announcement.