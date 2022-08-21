Thousands of customers are left without electricity

the portal of LUMA Energy showed this Sunday that over 70,000 customers were left without electricity, a figure that later dropped to over 44,000 and, a few minutes later, to about 8,000.

At 3:45 in the afternoon, 12,711 subscribers were without power, according to the latest update on the LUMA Energy portal.

The figure represents about 5,475 fewer customers without electricity, than what was indicated on the consortium’s website at 2:30 p.m.

Hugo Sorrentinia spokesperson for LUMA Energy, told The new day that a load relief would have caused the interruption of the service. “Apparently there was a generation problem”, he added without providing further details. LUMA is in charge of the transmission and distribution system.

According to a source from The new day, The breakdown that caused the interruption occurred in two transmission lines, line 38,300 that goes from the Central San Juan to Monacillos –which affected a breaker and it also took out of service units 5 and 7 of the Central–, and line 40,400, which goes to Hato Rey.

The event was recorded at around 12:54 pm and the service was restored due to the available reservation, this newspaper learned.

According to the portal PowerOutage.US, at 1:07 pm, 73,050 were without electricity, the majority in the Bayamón (16,110) and Caguas (23,201) regions. At 1:27 pm, the total rose to 8,533, the majority in Bayamón (7,097). At 2:17 pm the portal showed 18,186 customers without electricity.

The consortium’s Twitter account shows that brigades have attended breakdowns in Aguadilla, Trujillo Alto, Bayamón and San Juan in the past few hours.

A blackout affected 250,000 LUMA Energy customers last Wednesday. This was the result of a failed release and a broken connector on a 50700 driveline, according to the consortium.

There were four failures that LUMA Energy faced on Wednesday and, in some way, all of them resulted in the loss of electric service for its customers. The first, second, and third events occurred on 230,000-volt (kv) transmission lines, while the fourth occurred at a substation.