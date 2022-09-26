Thousands of customers will continue without electricity service this week

Although the electric power transmission and distribution network did not suffer catastrophic damage as a result of Hurricane Fiona, LUMA Energy projected that, in the best case scenario, the percentage of customers with the service restored when this week ends, would be between 77% and 91%.

This figure represents between 1,150,000 and 1,350,000 clients, out of a total of 1,468,223 In Puerto Rico.

“There is always a lot of uncertainty,” acknowledged Daniel Hernández, director of Renewable Projects at LUMA, stating that the projected deadline for this week “it is not written in stone”.

LUMA reported this Sunday that it had restored the service to 825,375 customers -or 56%-, but, during an extensive press conference in the afternoon, Hernández indicated that, given the increase in consumption, a load relief had to be carried out that reduced the number of connected clients to 54%.

“There are going to be occasions, in this restoration, where there will be generation and there will be no transmission or distribution lines. That is a reality. And there are going to be situations where there is not enough generation and we are going to have loads to connect, and that is normal in this restoration process”Hernandez emphasized.

“Once we have enough generation, the lines that have not presented physical failure, we proceed to energize. If a breakdown occurs in that process, it is because, in many instances, some components of the electrical system have electrical faults that are not visually perceived, ”he continued.

Regarding this aspect, the executive director of the Electric Power Authority (PREPA), Josué Colón, did not deny that the number of megawatts of generation available yesterday was insufficient to energize lines that were ready to receive the load. However, when asked by El Nuevo Día, he assured that, in the next 24 to 36 hours, the public corporation could reach up to 2,600 megawatts of generation, enough to power the number of clients that LUMA projects for Friday.

“In the next 24 hours, one gigawatt of generation is going to enter, it is a thousand megawatts of generation,” Colón specified, leaving open the possibility that the additional amount reaches 1,400 megawatts, which will be added to the nearly 1,400 that will be they were producing on Sunday.

However, lines that require repair will not be able to be energized even if generation is available. “This generation input also gives us the flexibility of having a reserve in rotation,” said Hernández, stating that The increase in generation also makes it possible to meet the additional energy demand that generally occurs at night, and avoids interruptions due to load relief.

Like the thousands of residential customers who are still waiting for electricity to be restored, LUMA Energy and PREPA had not managed to energize the country’s critical load on Sundaywith 116 hospitals energized, out of a total of 150, and with 54% of the critical facilities of the Water and sewage Authority (AAA) with electricity.

LUMA indicated yesterday that it had more than 2,000 field employees operating in the emergency, but, for the third consecutive day, it could not provide this media with details about the work of the brigades. He was also unable to specify which are the hospitals without power and what is the number of workers in each municipality, among other aspects.

Distribution units and lines

Although during the press conference A “catastrophic” impact on the electrical system infrastructure was ruled out, engineer Juan Rodríguez, in charge of damage assessment, inspection and engineering plans for repairs at LUMA, classified the effects of Hurricane Fiona as “considerable”.

“That entire strip from Maunabo, Cabo Rojo, the central area, Aguadilla and the entire Mayagüez region suffered considerable damage, not catastrophic, as was commented, but it is extensive damage,” Rodríguez pointed out.

Regarding the status of the transmission and distribution network, the engineer specified that the brigades have already patrolled all the 115kV (kilovolts) and 230kV lines. Regarding the 230 lines, Rodríguez maintained that they did not suffer “major damage” and that 15 of a total of 17 were already energized. One of the two lines that is still out of operation runs from the Central Costa Sur, in Guayama, to Manatí.

“The necessary repairs are being made to put it into service. That line is main and very vital for the stability of the system in Puerto Rico, that area suffered considerable damage. Regarding the form of access to the structure, the devastation that occurred due to the floods, we have roads that have disappeared and must be rebuilt, and we are working to have those accesses available.”, said the engineer.

As for the 38kV lines, LUMA has patrolled 80%, and 67% was energized. “In the distribution and transmission system, at the level of 38 and 115, most of the damage has been broken poles, poles that went away with landslides, loose wiring, split poles, transformers and equipment also in substations,” he said. .

Rodríguez added that there were also seven “completely flooded” substations and that it was not until Saturday that they gained access to the last two in Utuado and Hormigueros. “Since the first day we had the opportunity, late Monday or Tuesday, we have had brigades assigned, approximately 200 brigades each day, walking all the lines in Puerto Rico to do a detailed analysis of the damage,” he mentioned.

Regarding generation, Colón reported that The initial blackout when Fiona hit the island on Sunday, September 18, triggered a series of events that resulted in damage to various units at PREPA plants.

“When the system shuts down, approximately 32 minutes after that event, the first unit in Palo Seco, a combustion turbine, is started up, and since then, in coordination with the LUMA Control Center, units have been synchronized and later, depending on the transmission and distribution system, it was inspected and certified as ready, after the rigorous tests that are required both on the transmission and distribution side and on the generation side, units were added,” he said.

In the Central San Juan, units 5 and 7 were affected. In unit 5, the damage was to a feed pump whose repair was completed yesterday afternoon. PREPA had the expectation that between last night and today that equipment would return to service.

“In that same plant, there was also an electrical failure caused by the hurricane at the time of the blackout that affected the generator of unit 7 of San Juan. The LUMA and PREPA (AEE) teams carried out a series of repairs on auxiliary equipment of that unit, and all these works were completed by both teams, and now what remains is to validate if the rotor of the generator of unit 7 did not break down permanently, they are doing some electrical tests”Columbus explained. As for that unit, there is no precise date when it could be available.

In the same direction, at Central Aguirre, unit 1 is also under repair since before Fiona passed. Said unit would not be available until December.

“Unit number 2, which was in service the day of the hurricane, when the blackout occurred, the unit suffered a breakdown in the motorized feed pump. That pump was removed a few days ago and taken to the Authority’s general mechanics workshop in the South Coast Central, and work is being done on mechanical repairs,” Colón said. The expectation is that unit 2 of Aguirre will return to service during the next week and a half.

In Costa Sur, on the other hand, at the time of the hurricane, units 5 and 6 were in service. As for unit 6, it was already in service, while in unit 5, the LUMA and PREPA teams completed “ some improvements and repairs that are vital for the safety and operation of the unit,” Colón stressed. Those improvements were related to the explosion that was reported in the Costa Sur switchyard on April 6.

On the other hand, at the PREPA plant in Mayagüez, seven of the eight units were in service or available, while one was undergoing scheduled repairs prior to Fiona. At the Central Cambalache, meanwhile, the two available units were in service. But the situation was a little more complex in the combined cycle of Aguirre, in Salinas, one of the municipalities most affected by the atmospheric phenomenon.

“Hurricane Fiona caused problems in the auxiliary equipment of the combustion turbines and in the electrical systems of the Power Plant, due to the immense amount of water that fell and flooded many of the electrical components with water. The staff has been opening all these components, systems, removing the water, cleaning all this week. In the plants, specifically those in the south, the water came with the wind and it was water that came with sand, salt, everything that we do not want in electrical equipment”Columbus stated.

Regarding the hydroelectric plants, the engineer specified that units 2 and 3 of Dos Bocas between Arecibo and Utuado, and units 1 and 3 of Toro Negro, in Villalba, had been energized.

In the EcoEléctrica plant, which operates with natural gas, some inconveniences had caused the exit of its three units, despite the fact that they had already been reconnected to the electricity grid, in addition to the fact that there were not enough supplies in its water reserves. Spokesman Carlos Reyes indicated that, yesterday afternoon, they would receive water transportation from other plants, and that they hoped to “normalize operations at some point” today. As for AES Puerto Rico in Guayama, which has three units, only one was producing power yesterday.

Mayors demand answers

Meanwhile, on Sunday, mayors from the New Progressive Party (PNP) and the Popular Democratic Party (PPD) disapproved of LUMA Energy’s efforts to restore electricity service in Puerto Rico.

“LUMA Energy’s indifference to the humanitarian crisis in Ponce is unacceptable. They have not been able to reestablish electrical service.criticized the popular mayor of Ponce, Luis M. Irizarry.

For his part, the New Progressive mayor of HumacaoJulio Geigel, demonstrated early in front of the LUMA technical office in the Cataño neighborhood of that municipality. “The only thing we are asking for is communication, to tell us what is happening with the system in Humacao”said.

On the other hand, the popular mayor of Adjuntas, José Hiram Soto Rivera, believed that the company “deceives its people”, in relation to the energization of the municipality.

“LUMA staff has given me information to give to the people that has turned out to be false”he asserted.