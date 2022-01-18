“Thousands of flights at risk” – Corriere.it

from Leonard Berberi

The appeal of 11 airlines: “Stop the technology less than 2 miles from the airports.” An estimated 1,100 flights canceled every day and 100,000 travelers on the ground

American airlines take sides against the introduction of the 5G service. In a joint letter also sent to the Department of Transport – with few precedents in history – the CEOs of the country’s main airlines speak of aviation “catastrophic” crisis that could occur from 19 January 2022 when telecom companies AT&T and Verizon launch new mobile phone technology. According to the carriers the C-Band 5G service could render a significant number of dual-aisle aircraft such as Boeing 787s inoperable (used for intercontinental flights), “could potentially block tens of thousands of Americans abroad” and thus cause “chaos among US flights” reads the two-page letter from the agency. Reuters

.

Interference The Federal Aviation Administration – the US federal aviation agency – has long since explained that potential interference could disrupt sensitive aircraft instruments such as altimeters and impair low visibility operations during take-offs and landings. For this reason, the body has foreseen the creation of “exemption areas” around about fifty airports with transmitters located close to the runways. But according to the companies it would not be enough. Because of this they demand that 5G be disabled within two miles (approximately 3.2 kilometers) of airports and for a few days the carriers have also been thinking about canceling some intercontinental flights that are expected to arrive in the US on Wednesday 19.

Estimates The estimate of the trade association Airlines for America is 1,100 flights canceled and 100,000 people stranded on average per day. In a December document, the organization argued that taking pre-pandemic volumes from 2019, the new technology would negatively impact 345,000 passenger flights, 32 million customers and 5,400 cargo flights. United Airlines – one of the petitioners – goes further and in a letter to the employees s

folds that for them alone the estimated annual damage would be 15,000 canceled flights and 1.25 million passengers affected by the inconvenience. “Unless planes in our major hubs are allowed to fly, the vast majority of passenger and freight transport will essentially be grounded,” wrote the CEOs of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and seven other airlines.

The alarm More specifically, what is known is that the telephone operators concerned have been assigned the frequency band from 3.7 to 3.98 gigahertz for 5G which, moreover, has cost tens of billions of dollars between purchases and investments. Radio altimeters (which measure the distance between the plane and the ground) they operate in the 4.2 to 4.4 gigahertz spectrum. There is therefore no danger of direct interference. But, Airbus and Boeing (aircraft manufacturers) warn, the transmission power of the 5G antennas or their upward emissions could disturb the normal functioning of the radio altimeters.

Floors Outside the US, the discussion on the introduction of 5G has not registered the same intensity. This is because, experts explain, the frequencies of the new technology in the United States are very close to those used by the instruments on board aircraft such as those that detect the altitude of aircraft or guarantee the flow of information to navigation devices. At & t and Verizon had foreseen the activation of the antennas with the new technology on December 5, 2021, only to be postponed for another month to give time to the technical checks.

The tech companies In the last few hours, the two telecommunications companies have reduced the alarms. Ctia, the trade association, remembers that there are about 40 countries that have introduced C-Band «without reporting any interference harmful with the instrumentation on board the aircraft “. In any case At & t and Verizon have however said they are willing to reduce the power of the 5G network near airports, as France has done. “The laws of physics are the same in the US and in France,” wrote the ADs John Stankey (AT&T) and Hans Vestberg (Verizon) to Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “If US airlines can fly to France every day then the same should also happen in the US.”