Thousands of flights scheduled for Christmas Eve and Christmas have been canceled around the world

According to the analysis of the specialized site FlightAware, more than 3 thousand air flights scheduled for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day have been canceled all over the world, and more than 5 thousand have suffered or will suffer delays already announced. The inconveniences had already begun on Thursday, when more than 2 thousand flights were canceled and another 16 thousand had been delayed. As some airlines have explained in recent days, the problems are directly attributable to the effects of the increase in coronavirus infections due to the widespread diffusion of the omicron variant. For now, the major Italian airports do not seem to be particularly involved.

On Thursday, the airline United Airlines issued a statement explaining that it would have to cancel 120 flights scheduled for December 24 due to the “direct impact” of the variant on cabin crew and ground staff. Delta canceled 90 flights scheduled for Friday because “it had run out of options and resources” both due to staffing problems and some flights already canceled due to bad weather conditions.

A spokesman for Sydney Airport, Australia, said the cancellation of 80 domestic flights departing or arriving at the city’s airport on Friday was causing problems for more than 500 other connections; also today, 52 flights were also canceled in Melbourne.

– Read also: The new restrictions decided by the government