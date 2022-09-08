Thousands of Haitians protest against the high cost of food and fuel

Thousands of Haitians demonstrated this Wednesday in Port-au-Prince and in provincial cities such as Port de Paix, Petit-Goave, Jacmel and Les Cayes against the alleged inability of the Government to resolve the socioeconomic and political crisis affecting the country.

In the capital, crowds protested persistent fuel shortages, the high cost of living and insecurity plaguing the continent’s most depressed nation.

Along the route of the demonstration in Port-au-Prince, banners, Haitian and Russian flags were seen, and anti-government slogans were heard, along with the sound of popular music coming from speakers mounted on a truck.

“Squeezing my belly, I can’t keep holding on,” chanted the protesters who responded to the call made by the leader of the Pitit Dessalines party, Jean Charles Moise.

“The claims of the Haitian people are not a game,” said Moise, present at the demonstration. “We are in the streets forever. The population wants the country to be a paradise for all Haitians, not just for 2% (of its inhabitants),” he added.

The protesters also demanded measures to contain the rise of the dollar, the delivery of remittances in US dollars instead of local currency, and the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

Burning barricades were erected in various parts of the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area.

All activities were paralyzed in the center of the capital, while a significant reduction in public transport was observed, and banking and commercial institutions closed their doors for fear of reprisals.

In Jérémie (southeast), hundreds of residents protesting against the increase in the cost of living staged looting. At least two grocery stores were looted.

In that area there were incidents that caused injuries to at least two people, when the National Police intervened to prevent other stores from being looted.

In Petit-Goave, a municipality located a few kilometers from the metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Prince, huge crowds closed the doors of all the money transfer houses to demand that the money they receive from abroad be delivered in dollars.

Haiti is going through several weeks facing a series of demonstrations that have already caused at least five deaths.