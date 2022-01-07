Thousands of people on the road to Nole

Thousands of people staged a demonstration in Belgrade in the afternoon in support of Novak Djokovic, the Serbian number one champion of world tennis whom the Australian authorities have barred from entering the country due to his irregular stance on anticovid prevention measures.

Djokovic’s father, Srdjan, addressed the demonstrators, who gathered in front of parliament at the invitation of the tennis player’s family.

“Novak is Serbia, he represents the free world. Thank you for coming in large numbers to support our Novak », said the father of the champion, who has invited to a new event tomorrow afternoon and in the next few days until Novak Djokovic is released. Labor Minister Dariha Kisic Tepavcevic was also among the demonstrators.

Novak Djokovic is currently locked in a hotel for ‘illegals’ until the decision on his appeal is made known. In Serbia, the positions taken in support of the champion follow one another, with protests at an official level and the request to allow Djokovic to leave the hotel and move into an apartment pending the decision on the appeal.