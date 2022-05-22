Thread of the similarities: they asked strangers for photos that they confused with celebrities and the result went viral

There are several celebrities with extraordinary resemblances. In common see a photo of Natalie Portaman and believe that it is Keira Knightley or even, when watching a chapter of Grey’s Anatomy you can think that Jeffrey Dean Morgan is Javier Bardem. In Argentina there are also these cases, in fact recently in a photo that Juana Viale uploaded, her followers confused her with Paola Krum. A hilarious Twitter thread featured these doppelgangers and quickly went viral.

Many people do crazy things to meet their idols, from waiting for hours under a hotel to see if they even peek in the distance, chasing them all over town, or running over custodians to give them a gift. The number of anecdotes is infinite and some are willing to do anything for a photo or a signature that they will treasure for a lifetime. But just as an actor or singer can be recognized on the street, they can also be mistaken for a complete stranger.

On Twitter, a user recounted the funny scene that a friend experienced when a well-known singer crossed paths, but the meeting did not turn out as expected. “Yesterday I cried because a friend was walking down the street and He sees a guy coming and says it’s Fito Páez. He stops him and says, can I give you a hug?”, reported the user identified as @jpcrin.

The tweet that went viral and ended with funny anecdotes about failed meetings with celebrities (Photo: Twitter @jpcrin)

But the moment did not end there. “He tells her yes. She hugs him. Very heartfelt, hugging Fito. He takes the hug very well and he says ‘have we met?’ And she takes a good look at him, it wasn’t Fito. And he says ‘no, no’ and leaves. I’m still laughing, I need to find that guy.”wrote.

The anecdote did not take long to go viral and everyone joined the search for the false interpreter of “Mariposa Tecknicolor”. The publication that had hundreds of likes and several people took the opportunity as well to reveal their own failed meetings with celebrities. One of the users shared her photo with a man he mistook for Abel Pintoswhile another recounted the moment when he thought he crossed paths with Nazareno Móttola.

International figures also cause confusion: Gabril Boric and Rob Steward (Photo: Twitter @diegocriadom / @tereulloa)

According to the evidence of the users, a great confusion is generated with the musicians. “Two days ago I took a very happy photo with Charly García”typed a girl to accompany a photo with a man very similar to the singer.

Others shared moments when they thought they were with Roberto Musso, the Monkey of Kapanga, Axel Rose and someone even showed the day he came across daddy yankee in a party.

There are several similarities between the musicians, Alex Rose and El mono de Kapanga are some examples (Photo: Twitter @xtomluca / @arachaves_)

But, the meetings did not occur only in Argentina. “I ran after this man in South Beach thinking he was Rod Stewart, do not hug him because the doubt came first if it was or not, ”replied @tereulloam.

In addition, the similarities are not only within the artistic environment, but also in politics. “I took one with Gabriel Boric in New Year (I knew it wasn’t but it looked like a thousand) Now that I look closely, it didn’t look that much. It seems to me that I was very drunk”, said @diegocriadom.

A user crossed paths with River’s DT when waiting for the group (Photo: Twitter @je_dprado)

In the world of sports there are also similarities and the fans run when they see someone from River, although in reality it is not exactly who they think “Yesterday I ran into gallardo who was waiting for number 152…a capo”reported a tweeter.

There are also cases where they are confused with people who have already died, such as a young man who was photographed in Avellaneda with “the fake” Miyagi Mr.

The thread received thousands of responses (Photo: Capture Twitter/@TinchoRami12)

However, not only those who took a photo with Maluma in Mar del Plata participated in the anecdotes, but also vice versa. “I was confused with Vin Diesel”said a man.

The list of similarities is long and has no time or geographical limits. Although the joys of some who thought they had the photo with their idol were overturned by reality, the situation allowed an amusing exchange of anecdotes of celebrities and their doubles.