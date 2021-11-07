Threatened by trans: the teacher forced to leave the professorship

On 12 October, right in the columns of this magazine, we told you the incredible story of Kathleen Stock, Professor of Philosophy at the University of Sussex, UK. After a series of threats and insults against her, she had been forced to teach remotely, for fear of physical repercussions on her person. The teacher, a lesbian and feminist with a wife and two daughters, in spite of gender madness, had said one thing of simple common sense: biological sex remains predominant and transgender people should not frequent spaces reserved for women such as locker rooms and bathrooms. An opinion that cost her dearly, since a real hate campaign by transgender associations was subsequently orchestrated against her, so much so that the police advised her to stay off campus for a while and consider hiring bodyguards for your safety. A group of students, explained the Times, called Anti Terf Sussex, described it online as “ one of the most important transphobes of this miserable island, marrying a mongrelized variation of radical feminism “, demanding her resignation. Even some of her colleagues turned their backs on her and asked Stock to resign.

Kathleen Stock resigned after the hate campaign of trans associations

Here, after the pressure and intimidation of recent weeks, Kathleen Stock has decided to resign last week. As reported by the Financial Times, the lecturer eventually decided that her position at the university near Brighton, where she had worked for nearly two decades, was unsustainable. “ I cannot continue to work where there is such toxicity ”, He told the correspondent of the Ft who went to visit her at home, where she lives with her daughters and pregnant wife. “ It’s not based on who I am, what I am, what I think. They don’t want to argue with me, these people. They just want to ruin my professional reputation “explained the professor, who had to install an alarm system and cameras to protect her home. In the days preceding the interview granted to the Ftin fact, several dozen activists – presumably students, with their faces covered in masks and balaclavas – had organized a protest at the university’s open day. Asking for his dismissal, they detonated firecrackers and displayed banners with the words “ Stock Out ” And “ Terfs Out of Sussex “.

The profs against “gender” silenced

“ Terf “, explains the Financial Times, stands for “ radical trans-exclusionary feminist “, a term used by transgender associations as an insult against any woman accused of transphobia. Stock calls herself a” gender-critical “feminist, meaning that she believes that biological sex is important and that being born a woman has certain rights that shouldn’t be. automatically extended to anyone who identifies with the female gender. Common sense, right? Not for certain LGBTQ groups and transgender associations, in open cultural warfare against a certain feminism. At the expense, as happened to the teacher, is the freedom to expression in many Anglo-Saxon universities. “ I notice a big difference between today and 10 years ago “, explains al Ft Arif Ahmed, a Cambridge philosopher who fights for free speech in universities. “ Ten years ago, no one thought their job could be in danger because of what they claimed. We are now in a position where, as happened with Kathleen Stock and as I have experienced here in Cambridge, when you ask people for help, they will say privately that they support you, but they will not speak publicly. ” Because? The reason is very simple: for fear of retaliation.