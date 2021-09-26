‘Threatened for not posing naked’ – Tvzap

The actress companion of Ashton Kutcher in an open letter accuses the world of US film production: “I was insulted, sidelined, underpaid, ignored and belittled because I am a woman”

It is certainly not the first actress to lash out against the world of American cinema for its sexism, but the words of Mila Kunis they are destined to raise a fuss probably bigger than others. Because your open letter opens with one explicit and detailed report, an event that becomes emblematic of the problem that has long been raised by female Hollywood stars.

“You will never work again”. So a producer threatened me when I refused to pose half-naked in a men’s magazine to promote our film. I was no longer willing to naively submit to that tacit compromise to which up to that moment I had bowed. At that threat I became furious, I felt like an object and, for the first time in my career, I said no. And guess what? The world did not end then and I continued to work in this world

That threat, Kunis continues on Mediumis exactly the fear all women have when dealing with gender inequalities in the workplace.

Throughout my career I have been insulted, sidelined, underpaid, creatively ignored and belittled just because I am a woman. I often gave people the benefit of the doubt, but the more time passed the more I realized that it was all bullshit. And worse, that I was complicit in allowing this to happen.

Known among others for her role in the Oscar-winning film Black Swan and like Meg’s voice Family Guy, the 33-year-old made her mark in the early 2000s as Jackie in That 70 by Show. Her successes should speak for themselves, and instead she says she was described and presented in a business email between a producer and an executive of a major television network as “Ashton Küther’s girlfriend, soon his wife and mother of his son” . She and her production company quickly withdrew their involvement in the project.

Kunis does not report the author’s name, has no interest in making it public; he only points out that it was a totally naive, harmless phrase. And right there hides the subtlest sexism, the one you don’t even notice: “It is with many of these comments that women have to deal with every day in offices, in calls and in e-mails .. Micro- aggressions devalue the contribution and value of working women “wrote Kunis, who then has a final thought for those in less privileged positions than her:

If this is happening to me, it is happening more aggressively to women around the world. I am fortunate to have reached a position where I no longer have the anxiety of how to take bread home and can stop compromising. I am also lucky enough to be able to talk about my experience and add my voice to make women fighting this situation feel less alone.