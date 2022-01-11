threatened to kill Trump, a 72-year-old arrested in New York – Corriere.it

from Laura Zangarini

Thomas Welnicki allegedly called the Secret Service from his cell phone asking for information on the protection of former President Donald Trump from the agency

A 72-year-old man, who had warned US officials of his plan to kill Donald Trump before and after the 2020 presidential election, was arrested on Monday morning January 6, the Brooklyn federal prosecutor’s office reported. Thomas Welnicki, 72, knowingly and deliberately threatened to kill, kidnap and inflict physical harm on the former US president, the court document released Monday in support of the arrest warrant reads.

The suspect, arrested by Secret Service agents – the agency responsible in particular for the protection of American presidents and vice-presidents – was brought to justice on Monday on charges of threats of murder against Donald Trump. He was released on bail of $ 50,000, with nightly house arrest, GPS monitoring and a requirement to have his mental health examined and treated, as well as any addiction to alcohol or drugs, a spokesman for the prosecution said.

According to the document, Welnicki had phoned at least three times, between September 24 and December 2, 2021, to the New York Secret Service office to express their intentions, asking about Donald Trump’s protection and claiming to have owned a firearm in the past. Do whatever it takes to make sure he’s dead, the New Yorker, a resident of Rockaway Beach, Brooklyn, warned, comparing Trump to Hitler over a telephone conversation in November 2021.

Welnicki had already made threats in the summer of 2020, before the presidential elections and with the Capitol police in Washington, ensuring that he would take up arms and take down the tycoon if the latter lost the ballot and did not admit defeat. On January 4, 2021, two days before the invasion of the Capitol by Trumpist militants, the suspect this time left two messages on the secretariat of the Secret Service office in Long Island, another New York neighborhood. He then threatened to kill Donald Trump and 12 members of Congress who he did not identify.

The history of the United States marked by the death of four

presidents assassinated during their tenure, from Abraham Lincoln in 1865 to John Fitzgerald Kennedy in 1963.