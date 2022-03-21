threatens to disclose the agreements- Corriere.it

During 2020 Conte hears from Putin and authorizes the mission. The objectives of the three scientists at the head of the delegation: access to health data, commercial agreements on drugs and Sputnik

On the phone with Putin



on the evening of 22 March 2020, Sunday, when thirteen Ilyushin four-aircraft take off from Moscow land at the military airport of Pratica di Mare, just outside Rome. Awaiting them is Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, the agreement for the mission was made the previous day with a phone call between then Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The level of relations between Italy and Russia at that moment at the apex. In the previous July, Putin was received with all honors at Villa Madama for a dinner that brought together entrepreneurs and politicians, with 5 Stars and Lega as the masters. That evening, when the mission From Russia with love begins, Italy has 80,539 Coronavirus positives and 8,165 deaths. The worst area is that of Bergamo with 7,458 infected. But the main concern is the lack of fans and masks. Millions of them are needed a day but Italy does not produce them and therefore spasmodic research abroad. This is why, at least initially, the Russian mission is received with enthusiasm.

Military and scientists



Immediately something does not come back. Officially it is medical aid but in the list of 104 names there are only 28 doctors and four nurses. The others are military. Leading the expedition was General Sergey Kikot, Deputy Commander of the Chemical, Radiological, Biological Defense Department of the Russian Army. In his curriculum there is collaboration with companies that produce and repair weapons for chemical, radioactive and biological protection. I’m with him Natalia Y. Pshenichnaya, Deputy Director of the Central Institute of Epidemiological Research, and Aleksandr V. Semenov, of the Pasteur Institute in St. Petersburg. They both work at the Rospotrebnadzorthe civilian health facility to which Putin on January 27, 2020 entrusted the supervision of the fight against the epidemic. What is the real role of these scientists in Italy? And what are the tasks entrusted to the military? But above all, how many men are there in the GRU, the information service of the Russian armed forces?