threatens to disclose the agreements- Corriere.it

During 2020 Conte hears from Putin and authorizes the mission. The objectives of the three scientists at the head of the delegation: access to health data, commercial agreements on drugs and Sputnik
On the phone with Putin
on the evening of 22 March 2020, Sunday, when thirteen Ilyushin four-aircraft take off from Moscow land at the military airport of Pratica di Mare, just outside Rome. Awaiting them is Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, the agreement for the mission was made the previous day with a phone call between then Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The level of relations between Italy and Russia at that moment at the apex. In the previous July, Putin was received with all honors at Villa Madama for a dinner that brought together entrepreneurs and politicians, with 5 Stars and Lega as the masters. That evening, when the mission From Russia with love begins, Italy has 80,539 Coronavirus positives and 8,165 deaths. The worst area is that of Bergamo with 7,458 infected. But the main concern is the lack of fans and masks. Millions of them are needed a day but Italy does not produce them and therefore spasmodic research abroad. This is why, at least initially, the Russian mission is received with enthusiasm.
Military and scientists
Immediately something does not come back. Officially it is medical aid but in the list of 104 names there are only 28 doctors and four nurses. The others are military. Leading the expedition was General Sergey Kikot, Deputy Commander of the Chemical, Radiological, Biological Defense Department of the Russian Army. In his curriculum there is collaboration with companies that produce and repair weapons for chemical, radioactive and biological protection. I’m with him Natalia Y. Pshenichnaya, Deputy Director of the Central Institute of Epidemiological Research, and Aleksandr V. Semenov, of the Pasteur Institute in St. Petersburg. They both work at the Rospotrebnadzorthe civilian health facility to which Putin on January 27, 2020 entrusted the supervision of the fight against the epidemic. What is the real role of these scientists in Italy? And what are the tasks entrusted to the military? But above all, how many men are there in the GRU, the information service of the Russian armed forces?
DNA and health data
There are some elements which cannot be ignored. In February 2020, when the world faces the Covid-19 emergency, the Russians ask the Chinese authorities to go to Wuhan, but the permit is denied. On the other hand, Italy does not place any restrictions on access to hospitals, laboratories or data. A few months later The New Yorker reveals that the DNA of a Russian citizen who fell ill in Italy on March 15 was used to develop the Sputnik vaccine. the demonstration that the delegation from Moscow was able to use the information, but also genetic findings, to view confidential data relating to patients and the organization of health facilities. Not the only opportunity.
The pact of Rome
While numerous commercial agreements were signed in the following months, in April 2021 the Lazio Region signed a pact for scientific collaboration between the Spallanzani Institute of Rome and the Gamaleya Institute of Moscow to evaluate the coverage of Sars-CoV-2 variants. also of the Sputnik V vaccine. Although Ema never authorized Sputnik, between the two health facilities there were numerous exchanges of sensitive data relating to Covid. How did they happen? On which platforms?
The collaboration was interrupted by Spallanzani a few days ago, almost three weeks after the invasion began. To feed the suspicion that there was a lot to hide in that mission was also the letter – sent in April 2020 to the newspaper The print two years ago after the articles by Jacopo Iacoboni who first revealed the details of the Russian mission in Italy – signed by Igor Konashenkov, head of official communication in Moscow. The end of the letter was direct: Whoever digs the pit ends up in it.
