Threats against FBI agents increase after raid on Donald Trump

Washington – The director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States, Christopher Wraysaid on Wednesday that he was concerned about the threats received by law enforcement officers, after they were shot after the raid on the former president’s house donald trump (2017-2021) in Florida.

At a news conference from Omaha, Nebraska, Wray said he is always concerned about threats to officers and that violence against law enforcement “isn’t the answer, no matter who you’re mad at.”

The director of the FBI, however, avoided giving any details or explanation about the raid on the former president’s house, saying that the body’s policy is not to talk about ongoing cases.

Since on Monday it was Trump himself who denounced the search by the FBI, Threats against the body have skyrocketed on internet forums usually used by supporters of the former president.

The FBI took approximately twelve boxes from Trump’s residence in Florida, as confirmed by one of the Republican politician’s lawyers to the US media.

According to the lawyer, the FBI agents gave her a copy of the court order that authorized them to enter Trump’s Florida residence.

The lawyer added that FBI agents informed him that they were looking for documents containing classified information that should not have been removed from the White House.

Neither the FBI nor the Justice Department have yet released statements explaining the reason for the raid. While waiting to know some official detail or explanation, numerous Republican leaders, including the party leadership, attacked this Tuesday against the “abuse of power” by the Democrats.