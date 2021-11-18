threats armed with a knife in a bar

In a restaurant, on the outskirts of Rome, an episode took place which, due to the premises, could have had a very different ending: a Trust, district of the extreme belt of the Capital, a man – Sandro Scamacca – entered armed with a knife and threatened to kill a customer of the bar, pointing the blade a few centimeters from his throat.

According to what he reports The messenger, a Roman newspaper, the man would be the 66-year-old grandfather of the attacker Gianluca, footballer of Sassuolo and under close observation by the blue coach, Roberto Mancini, who esteems and appreciates him to such an extent that he has already been included among his favorites.

Reconstruction: Scamacca’s grandfather arrested

According to the reconstruction of the newspaper, the man would have been in an evident state of alteration and this would have immediately alerted the patrons and the owners, who saw him enter the room with a blade.

Due to the gravity of the situation, it was essential to call the police who intervened to calm down Scamacca and avoid the worst: once immobilized by the policemen, who stole his knife, the 66-year-old was handcuffed and arrested, then, for aggravated threats, possession of a weapon And resistance to public officials.

The attack in Trigoria by Gianluca Scamacca’s father

The dramatic episode took place about a year after the attack carried out by the attacker’s father, Emiliano, which became the protagonist of an authentic assault on Trigoria, Rome’s sports center, destroying the cars of the Giallorossi executives and getting a complaint for damage.

All screaming that you want to see and talk to Bruno Conti, former star of the Rome and Giallorossi manager. The sensation aroused even then about the event that saw him at the center of the chronicles, brought about Gianluca to distance himself from his father and to tell – in part – the events that had distanced him from his father and his family, choosing not to have relations with him anymore.

A terrible, painful confession, which partly revealed the reasons for a desired distance from the parent and his family.

