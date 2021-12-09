three absences and a recovery for Spalletti

Napoli-Leicester: the probable formations

Both Naples and Leicester face today’s commitment with various training problems. Napoli will have to do without Koulibaly, Osimhen, Anguissa, Insigne, Fabian Ruiz and Lobotka. Several absences and even heavy ones for Luciano Spalletti who will in fact be forced to field the same formation seen with Atalanta, with just a few changes in attack. In goal Meret should return in place of Ospina while the defensive line will always be composed of Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus and Mario Rui. In the median space for Zielinski and Demme, while on the trocar there should be Politano, Elmas and Lozano in support of Petagna, favored in the role of center forward to grant a minimum of rest to Dries Mertens.

Even Leicester is not doing very well: the Foxes show up at the Maradona orphans of Iheanacho, Ayoze Perez, Lookman, Vestergaard, Amartey, Benkovic and Daley-Campbell. Fortunately for Rodgers there will be Yuri Tielemans in the median alongside Ndidi and Soumarè. In defense, in front of Schmeichel, space for Castagne, Evans, Soyuncu and Thomas. In attack Maddison and Barnes wide with Vardy in the role of first striker.