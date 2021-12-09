Sports

three absences and a recovery for Spalletti

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 19 2 minutes read

Ninety minutes from inside or outside for Napoli which tonight at 18.45 will host Leicester, in the last match of the group stage of the Europa League. The Azzurri must win to access the next round, which could also be the round of 16 in the event that the grouping in first place is closed. But the absences in the Neapolitan house are flooding.

Naples, the squad for Leicester: Out Insigne, Ruiz and Lobotka

Spalletti has made official the list of players called up for the match against Leicester. In addition to Koulibaly, Osimhen and Anguissa, Insigne, Ruiz and Lobotka will also be missing due to injury. Real emergency, therefore, for the blue technician who, however recovers Manolas for defense. Here are all the names available:

Napoli-Leicester: the probable formations

Both Naples and Leicester face today’s commitment with various training problems. Napoli will have to do without Koulibaly, Osimhen, Anguissa, Insigne, Fabian Ruiz and Lobotka. Several absences and even heavy ones for Luciano Spalletti who will in fact be forced to field the same formation seen with Atalanta, with just a few changes in attack. In goal Meret should return in place of Ospina while the defensive line will always be composed of Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus and Mario Rui. In the median space for Zielinski and Demme, while on the trocar there should be Politano, Elmas and Lozano in support of Petagna, favored in the role of center forward to grant a minimum of rest to Dries Mertens.

Even Leicester is not doing very well: the Foxes show up at the Maradona orphans of Iheanacho, Ayoze Perez, Lookman, Vestergaard, Amartey, Benkovic and Daley-Campbell. Fortunately for Rodgers there will be Yuri Tielemans in the median alongside Ndidi and Soumarè. In defense, in front of Schmeichel, space for Castagne, Evans, Soyuncu and Thomas. In attack Maddison and Barnes wide with Vardy in the role of first striker.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 19 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“We can beat Liverpool like this!”

3 days ago

TMW – The Fiorentina market is alive: summit for Nunez. Dream Berardi, forcing Ikoné

1 week ago

Inter ungrateful with Inzaghi’s revolution. ‘Crispy waffle’ highlight of the menu

4 days ago

Calciomercato Fiorentina, new offer for the renewal of Vlahovic: the news

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button