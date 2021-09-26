three Academy Awards compared in Until the Last Clue

John Lee Hancock’s thriller, available digitally exclusively from March 5, stars a truly exceptional trio of actors. Here’s what Washington, Malek and Leto told us about their experience in this film about the hunt for a serial killer.

Three actors, three Academy Awards, one film.

The three actors are Denzel Washington, Rami Malek And Jared Leto. The film is Until the last clue, a thriller old school written and directed by John Lee Hancock, which brings us back to the stories of hunting serial killers of the nineties (the same in which it is set) and that we will see on our home screens from March 5th next, when will it be available for premium purchase and rental on all major digital platforms.

In the movie Washington is Joe Deke, a policeman who, after the unsolved case of a triple homicide to which he has dedicated all of himself, and for which he has paid a personal psychological price much more, who has moved to the province and is the deputy sheriff of a small town . Despite himself, he is forced to return to Los Angeles for what was supposed to be a quick assignment, and there he meets a young and ambitious detective, Jim Baxter (played Malek). Deke quickly realizes that the culprit in the murder case in which Baxter is engaged is the same serial killer who destroyed his life. The two policemen, profoundly different from each other but united by a common obsession, begin to collaborate in the investigation, identifying the culprit in a mysterious character named Albert Sparma (a disturbing Jared Leto, who was nominated for the role Golden Globe), and trying to frame him despite the killer’s habit of leaving no evidence that could have him indicted.

Until the last clue: New Italian Film Trailer – HD

“What’s the difference between Deke and other cops I’ve played over the course of my career? At least fifteen kilos !,” he jokes Denzel Washington, the veteran of this award-winning cast that the international press met online, on Zoom.

The actor says he found the script for this film, which Hancock had written when he was still a nobody and lived in a seedy Hollywood apartment, as he himself told us, “interesting and different”, and that he appreciated the fact that it gave him “the beautiful opportunity to work with these two actors so good, and so younger than me. “

First to be chosen by Hancock for the role, Washington he was directly involved by the director in the choice of his set colleagues, and it is clear that for them he was not only a colleague, but also a guide. A bit like what happens in the film, where, after the initial mutual distrust, Deke becomes a point of reference for Baxter: “My character ends up imitating Denzel’s,” he says. Rami Malek, “starts with a belief that becomes an obsession. And he understands that that man who had already been there where he is at that moment could help him make his way through this dark case. Jim Baxter taught me that when the obsession you are a victim of begins to take hold in other areas of your life, it’s time to downsize it. “

Malek speaks of a “beautiful, to be devoured” script, and of “an explosive energy between us interpreters”, and defines Until the last clue a film “which I could not give up.”

It is also on the same wavelength Jared Leto: “Impossible to say no to this film, which had a great script, a great director, a great producer and great actors. Although I thought it was not the case for me to insist on dark characters, this was a role that I could not refuse. “

By Albert Sparma, the killer of this film, Leto says that “I saw him as a character with his sense of humor, a charmer. One who has a strange way of reacting to what he hears and sees, who has a strange way of being in the world. a very free man, and it was interesting to put yourself in his shoes. “

In an effort to avoid stereotypes, Leto he says he has never had similar models or characters in his head, and that he has not even done specific research on serial killers. “Sure, I’ve seen documentaries, read FBI reports, but Albert was first of all a person to me. What interested me was what drives him, what makes him react, what triggers him. So you ask yourself questions, and find some answers. “

“You don’t picture a character the first time you read the script – they’re just introduced to you,” he confirms Washington. “You have to go and find the character: ask questions about questions, about his habits and his actions, and from this you build a truth. The universal is born from the particular.”

“Rami and Mr. Washington have been great inspirations for me,” he adds Leto, “because when they work their whole body is alive. Think of the scenes of Bohemian Rhapsody where Rami is on stage: I did concerts, I know what it means, and he was incredible. I am very interested in the physical side of acting, “adds the actor, who for this film wore contact lenses, and used prosthetic makeup to modify his nose, teeth (but not his hair),” Albert’s walk, for example. example, I modeled it on that of Kim Jong-un. “

Loading... Advertisements

Until the last clue is available from March 5, 2021 directly to your home, in digital exclusive on the main streaming platforms