three Academy Awards for a timeless thriller (but with serial killers)

The three leading actors have all won an Academy Award for Best Actor over the course of their careers: they are Denzel Washington, Jared Leto and Rami Malek. The director is John Lee Hancock. The story, that of the hunt for a serial killer in a suspended and indefinite Los Angeles.

One of the first things they strike of Until the last clue, is that you do not understand when the film is set (then in the end you understand that we are in the early nineties, but it does not count). And also that the Los Angeles he tells is a particular Los Angeles, somehow recognizable and yet also devoid of any reference to cinematically capable places, and therefore somehow alien.

This sort of slight indefiniteness, which goes hand in hand with that of the story it tells, is just one of the strengths of this thriller, written and directed by a solid Hollywood craftsman like John Lee Hancock and played by three award-winning actorsOscar (Denzel Washington, Jared Leto and Rami Malek), which tells of the difficult hunt for a serial killer

What is Until the last clue about?

The plot of Until the last clue sees protagonist Denzel Washington as Joe “Deke” Deacon, who at the beginning of the film we see as a provincial deputy. Then Deke is given the assignment to travel to Los Angeles for a quick chore, which the man grudgingly accepts. Thus we understand that Deke, in Los Angeles, has not a particularly happy past; but nevertheless, while waiting at the station to receive the forensic evidence he needs from the archives, he is interested in the investigation of a killer led by a young and ambitious detective, Jim Baxter (Rami Malek). Mutual distrust dissolves when Deke shows off his detective skills by accompanying Baxter to the crime scene, and when the veteran realizes that the case his young colleague is investigating is connected to that of the serial killer that Deke was not. was able to capture years earlier, and that had put an end to his Los Angeles career. Together the two policemen will be able to identify the one who for them is the culprit, an elusive character named Albert Sparma (Jared Leto): but will they also manage to put together the evidence to nail him down?

Until the last clue: the trailer for the film

A thriller from the past

Self Until the last clue it is set in 1990 not only for a habit, for the desire to give the film a retro air or to connect it stylistically to the thrillers produced by Hollywood in that same period: also because the original screenplay of the film was written by the director John Lee Hancock precisely at that time, when he had not yet established himself as a director and lived “in a seedy Hollywood apartment” (but he was already working on another script, that of A perfect world from Clint Eastwood, director for whom he also wrote Midnight in the garden of good and evil).

After unsuccessful attempts to bring it to the screen that involved characters like Steven Spielberg (who, however, thought the story was too dark), Eastwood himself, Warren Beatty And Danny DeVito, Hancock put the script back in the drawer, a drawer that only recently came out thanks to the interest of producer Mark Johnson, who convinced its author – who in the meantime had also made a name for himself as a director directing films such as A dream, a victory, Alamo – The Last Heroes, Saving Mr. Banks, The Founder And Highwaymen – The last ambush – to direct it personally.

“It was nice to get back to it, and I haven’t made a lot of changes,” explained Hancock. “I cleaned up the dialogues a bit, also working on it with the actors, and I removed a whole series of things related to the more technical side of forensic investigations, which at the time was little known but which today, after so many TV series focused on that , it was redundant. “

In the intentions of Hancock, a director with a classic style and without unnecessary frills, the film wants to “subvert the clichés of the genre”, and focus more “on the first two acts”, and on the psychologies of the characters, rather than on the actual resolution of the yellow plot, telling of the obsessions of the character of Washinton as well as of slipping into the same psychological funnel as that of Malek, while the serial killer played by Leto seems to play with them like cat and mouse.

Many have pointed out several similarities between the plot of Until the last clue and that of Seven, the hugely popular film directed in 1995 by David Fincher and starring Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman and Kevin Spacey (but there was also Gwyneth Paltrow), which was written by Andrew Kevin Walker. If it is certain that Hancock’s screenplay predates Walker’s, it is unquestionable and implicitly admitted that Hancock drew inspiration from a lot of Fincher’s cinema as a clear inspiration for the atmospheres of this film, straddling those of Seven and those of Zodiac. In one scene, then, he sees himself as the character of Jared Leto have some branded beers in your refrigerator Busch, the same that Leto himself distributed to friends in another Fincher film: Fight Club.

The first ten minutes of Until the Last Clue on YouTube

Below, to get a further taste of the atmosphere of the film, are the first ten minutes of John Lee Hancock’s film, available for free on YouTube.





