Three airports are still out of service and the Punta Cana airport resumes operations

The interim director of the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC), Héctor Porcella, reported that the Punta Cana International Airport resumed its flight operations after it was closed on Sunday night due to the passage of Hurricane Fiona.

Porcella said that the resumption of flight operations through the aforementioned terminal occurred at noon with the arrival of an international flight.

“Regarding flight operations through the Punta Cana International Airport, everything is back to normal with the reopening of international commercial flights“, assured Porcella.

Likewise, it clarified that the operations of flights and passengers through the International Airport of Las Américas, José Francisco Peña Gómez (AILA), they remain normal.

“Right now they are operating without any problem the International Airport of Las Américas, José Francisco Peña Gómez, which has never stopped working. And now Punta Cana, which resumed its flights at noon this Monday,” said the interim general director of the IDAC.

Operations at the Punta Cana airport were suspended on Sunday night with the closure of the terminal on the recommendation of the IDAC, due to the incidence of Hurricane Fiona, category 1, which affected the East and Northeast regions of the country.

Catey airports are still closed, Professor Juan Bosch, from Samaná; the International Airport of La Romana and Arroyo Barril, of Samaná.

Porcella explained that as the effects generated by the natural phenomenon diminish, andIn the next few hours, the reopening of the other closed terminals could be arranged.