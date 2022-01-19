Three all-time records for Suzuki in Italy

Best year ever for Suzuki in Italy, 2021 was the record year for the brand. In the last twelve months it has achieved three historical records, the results of which are summarized in detail in the statistics that were compiled at the end of December by the National Union of Foreign Motor Vehicle Representatives, confirming the positive trend that had already been outlined in the previous months.

Suzuki’s total annual registrations in 2021 were 39,317 (41,019 cars also counting the Jimny N1s – source: Suzuki internal data), a volume never reached before which, compared with the 33,459 units of 2020, records a 17.51% increase, higher than the market in general, which instead stopped at + 5.50% (Source UNRAE). Compared to 2019, and therefore to the pre-Covid era, Suzuki is the only brand in the top 25 of the market to be growing, with + 2.8% (+ 7.3% also considering Jimny N1).

It’s not all, another record also in terms of market share. Crossing the registrations of Suzuki with the total Italian ones, equal to 1,457,952 units sold, there is a share of 2.70%, in clear progress compared to the 2.42% (however excellent) which at the end of 2020 had set the previous record . Italy is confirmed as the first European market for Suzuki and the fifth in the world, a source of great pride for the national branch and for the entire network of the brand’s dealers, crucial in achieving these results. And finally Suzuki, in 2021, was also the manufacturer with the greater incidence of sales to individuals compared to the total, with a percentage of 94.9%.

The constant growth of the Suzuki brand: success

Suzuki volumes are almost tripled compared to 2013, in less than a decade, when registrations were 13,942 units. Since then, the House has embarked on a path of constant growth. Analyzing the last 6 years, we start from 1.24% in 2016 (the year in which the first hybrid model enters the range), to then go to 1.58% in 2017 and therefore reach 1, 72% in 2018. 2% was reached for the first time in 2019, followed by the aforementioned records of 2.42% and 2.70% respectively in 2020 and 2021.

The cutting-edge range and Suzuki’s success in Italy

The continuous growth shows that the Italian customer stands rewarding Suzuki’s choices, which has been renewing its range on a technological and stylistic level since 2016. The style center located in Turin and the Suzuki Hybrid and 4 × 4 Allgrip technologies have demonstrated the ability to renew and interpret the needs and tastes of the Italian public. Hamamatsu’s cars are state-of-the-art in many ways.

Ignis (the ultra-compact city SUV) and Swift are the most important responsible for Suzuki’s brilliant commercial performance in 2021, in the Top 10 best-selling hybrid cars Ignis is 6th, also confirmed as the third best-selling compact in segment A, while Swift is 7th. Suzuki Vitara also stands out among the other models, 8th in the ranking of best-selling off-road vehicles with 4,597 cars.

The programs in Italy for 2022

The company sets the ambitious goal of for 2022 confirm record results of 2021, satisfying the highest possible number of customer requests, despite an uncertain scenario due to market conditions, which still finds itself facing an unprecedented crisis due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and the shortage of microchips and semiconductors.