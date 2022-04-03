Three America players miss the game against Necaxa

It’s over FIFA date! After the Mexican team managed to tie the ticket to the Qatar World Cup 2022the MX League will resume its football activities, so the teams are already preparing to face their next game. In the case of Eagles of Americathe set directed by Ferdinand Ortiz traveled to the city of Aguascalientes to measure themselves against Necaxa Rays.

pre match

The America club will arrive at victory stadium being the number 16 of the General Table with 10 units, product of 2 wins, 4 tied games and 5 lost. On the other hand, the set of hydrowarmare the position 8 with 14 pointssame that they have harvested after winning 4 matches, draw 2 and lose 5.

the discarded

On the other hand, it is important to mention that for said match, the azulcrema team will not be able to have 3 players. The list of absences is headed by Peter Aquinasdefensive midfielder who, despite the fact that he has had a highly satisfactory recovery and evolution, will not be part of the starting eleven of said match, this is because the highest authorities of the club decided not to risk it.

On the other hand, the first team striker Juan Oterohe will not be able to jump onto the field of play either since during the match against the Monterey Striped (belonging to Eagle Tour) suffered an injury that forced him to leave the field. Shortly after, the club reported that the Colombian suffers from a Grade II right ankle sprain.

Finally, emilio lara continues at the top of casualties after a few months ago, he was the target of a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of the left foot and although it had been commented that his recovery was on the right track, for the moment he will not participate.