Three Arrows buys your ETH

ETH saw its price plummet along with the rest of the market in the January market crash. But as the broader market panicked, whales saw this as an opportunity to fill their bags at low prices. It was basically a free-for-all as the sell-offs rocked the digital asset. Three Arrows Capital was among those who took advantage of the low prices.

The hedge fund which is led by Su Zhu uploaded to ethereum, pouring tens of millions of dollars into the asset. This is despite CEO Su Zhu’s comments on the Ethereum network, which he has denigrated in the past. It seems that while Zhu may no longer be an ethereum fan, his company is taking the step to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the network.

3AC buys $ 56 million worth of ETH

A new report from Wu Blockchain showed that Three Arrows Capital (3AC) has increased its cryptocurrency buying activities. The company has embarked on a wave of purchases that exceeded $ 50 million in ETH purchased. An address that was identified as belonging to the hedge fund quickly bought thousands of ETH in a couple of days. In three days, 3AC accumulated a total of $ 56.67 million in ETH, for a total of 18,575 ETH purchased in three days.

Most of these ETHs were purchased in increments of 2,000 at a time, reaching a significant balance over time. At the time of writing, the total value of Ether has grown by nearly $ 2 million, now sitting at over $ 58.5 million.

The 3AC CEO doesn’t like Ethereum

3AC CEO Su Zhu hasn’t been the biggest fan of Ethereum in recent times. In November last year, NewsBTC reported that the CEO said he was leaving the Ethereum project. This is a project that Zhu has supported in the past, but he gave the reasons why he made this decision, the high cost of a transaction is at the top of the list.

Zhu complained that ETH abandoned its users due to its high fees. By that time, transaction fees had increased exponentially due to the high traffic on the network, leaving smaller investors unable to use the transaction on the blockchain. Zhu described the situation as “lousy”, as the newcomers were unable to enter space due to the high fees.

However, the CEO’s complaints did not affect his investment firm’s view of the digital asset. About two weeks after Zhu made the comments, Three Arrows Capital had bought 156,400 ETH for approximately $ 676.37 million and transferred it to his wallet that Wu Blockchain had identified as belonging to the company.

Zhu also softened his stance on the Ethereum network after the widespread backlash, saying he loved “Ethereum and what it stands for.” However, 3AC has maintained its support for the network. This is evidenced by the rapid pace at which the company has accumulated ETH.