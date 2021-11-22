Three Arrows Capital CEO strongly criticizes Ethereum … and then retracts

Zhu Su, CEO and founder of the hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), recently tweeted an intention to “abandon Ethereum despite having supported it in the past“, to then make a U-turn on what was stated.

In a thread on November 21, Su stated that the culture gravitating to Ethereum suffers heavily from the “the founders’ dilemma” is that “everyone is already too rich to remember what they originally set out to do:“

“Yes, I ditched Ethereum despite having supported it in the past. Yes, Ethereum has abandoned its users despite having supported them in the past. The idea of ​​sitting and doing what ifs ** and watching the burn and inventing purity tests, while no newcomer can afford on-chain transactions, is disgusting. “

Yes I have abandoned Ethereum despite supporting it in the past. Yes Ethereum has abandoned its users despite supporting them in the past. The idea of ​​sitting around jerking off watching the burn and concocting purity tests, while zero newcomers can afford the chain, is gross. – Zhu Su (@zhusu) November 21, 2021

Subsequently, the entrepreneur seems to have backtracked, although the original tweet was not removed at the time of writing. In a tweet about five hours later, Su invited his followers to “work for the same goal“, claiming to”love Ethereum and what it stands for“.

In a later tweet, about seven hours after the follow-up, Su apologized, making it clear that he wanted to “soften“its original statement written in the”heat of the moment“, is that “leave” is “the wrong word“.

“I would like to retract what has been said and say that ‘abandon’ is the wrong word. It was the heat of the moment. I’m sorry. There are great teams working on Eth scalability on L2. I would have preferred to see the eth1x roadmap. I would also have preferred to focus on the users rather than the well-being of the holders in the updates. “

Want to soften this and say abandon is the wrong word. Was heat of the moment. I’m sorry. There are great teams working on scaling Eth on L2. Would’ve preferred to see eth1x roadmap. Also would’ve preferred focusing on users rather than holders welfare in upgrades. https://t.co/N3YTAbfVBi – Zhu Su (@zhusu) November 21, 2021

“I don’t know what the solution is. But I know that the millions of new users arriving shouldn’t be forced to go to other ecosystems. Nor should developers be ashamed to develop solutions for them.”

The layer-two solutions were designed to help scale Ethereum and solve high network fees by handling transactions off the mainnet.

In early November, Three Arrows Capital announced it was an investor in Blizzard, a fund to promote the development of an Ethereum competitor, Avalanche (AVAX).

Following the tweet, AVAX ousted Dogecoin (DOGE) from its place as the 10th most market capitalized crypto, reaching a market cap of $ 30.32 billion. It has since fallen to $ 29.3 billion.

Up ha tweeted an AVAX growth chart with the caption “top 10”, three hours before issuing his apology and retracting his initial statement.

Su’s outburst appears to be a response to a precedent tweet by Kain, creator of Synthetix, who publicly blasted against those who have “sold in pursuit of profit maximization“.

“Remember what we did, when everyone will return to pour into the Ethereum ecosystem once scaling on layer-two becomes inevitable”Kain reported.

Su also urged Ethereum users to keep in mind the initial goal of decentralized finance of “support those who do not have a bank account“, reminding them that Bitcoin (BTC) had been criticized for its $ 0.05 fees in the past.

In 2014, Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin stated in reference to Bitcoin: “The Internet of Money shouldn’t cost $ 0.05 per transaction. That’s absurd.”. We remember that Ethereum’s current fees stand at around 0.012ETH, which is $ 50 per transaction.

The founder of the derivatives exchange dYdX Antonio Juliano joined the discussion, stating that, even if Su’s tweet was “much harder,“than maybe he would have wanted, he definitely agrees:

“Ethereum hasn’t provided anything in the last few years. I can’t think of a single really useful improvement that Ethereum has made in the last * 4 years *.”

Tim Beiko, developer of the Ethereum protocol, has replied to a tweet from Su, acknowledging concerns about high gas fees and a lower-than-expected amount of adoption.