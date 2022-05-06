Three basic garments to imitate the look of Zendaya

a few years ago Zendaya is all fashion icon despite his young age. The American actress, Valentino ambassador since 2020, has a lot of personality and appropriates the looks, transmitting power, femininity and originality at the same time. Here we show you their garments favorite basics for you to incorporate into your wardrobe and look impressive, sensual and young like her.

Her sexy side coexists with her naturalness and her rebellious side. She knows how to play on her strengths and break the rules enough to get attention but always hit her outfits.

Basic garments to have the style of Zendaya: take note!

Hoodies: If you like the style of Zendaya you have to know that one of his garments favorites are the hoodies. They combine with everything and even the model that she uses the most, the cropped model, allows her to wear long and loose jeans with the waist and abdomen exposed. The combo is perfect to highlight the waist, the perfect hourglass silhouette, and further stylize any look.

With leggings, jeans or irregular skirts, Zendaya loves hoodies in their cropped version. Source. eslamoda.com

Cut-out dresses: Cut-out garments are those that have openings in strategic places such as the collarbone, waist, arms, etc. This creates a very flattering effect as they stylize, give the illusion that the garment is lighter and unifies it with the skin. There are thousands of models that reveal different parts of the body such as shoulders, torso, hips, back, etc.

It is certainly one of the trends that Zendaya She adores and does not leave aside neither on formal occasions nor for her casual looks. It began to be seen on the catwalks of the most exclusive firms since 2020 and is being used more and more.

Related news

Cut-out dresses are one of her favorite garments. They stylize, are feminine and show a strong personality, originality and above all, their most sensual side. Source. Instagram @zendaya

Ripped jeans (broken): Zendaya he is young and therefore loves jeans. Is his garment favorite among all the others and it is so versatile that she combines it with white stilettos without problems. Her ripped or ripped jeans are always suitable for the star, whether attending a BBC interview or out for a walk with friends. The secret for the actress, model and dancer is in the correct combination: if her waist is covered, her ankles must be exposed as this slims her figure.

Zendaya pairs ripped jeans with just about anything, wearing them for formal or casual looks with equal success. Source. filmytoday.com

The celebrity pairs ripped jeans with just about anything, but she especially loves it in its ripped knee version, with cropped hoodies, untucked boyfriend shirts, cropped tops or blazers.

Thanks to the right combination, a ripped jean can be the basic garment to put together a super cool and casual look or a super elegant and formal one. Source. eslamoda.com

Cheer up to have these garments basics by hand to put together all your looks in the best style Zendaya!

Remember that these notes are only to inspire you, in case you have doubts. No “fashion rule” precedes the main one: always wear what makes you feel comfortable!