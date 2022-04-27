The Cuban actress Tahimi Alvariño He shared this Monday on his social networks a photograph with his colleagues Paula Ali, Verónica Lynn and Diana Rosa Suárez and expressed his admiration for them.

“It fills me with life and happiness to be friends with these three beautiful and immense women and actresses! I love them and being next to them fills me with pleasure,” he assured in a post that was immediately filled with praising comments towards the four figures. .

The actresses are nationally recognized for their roles in soap operas on Cuban Television, plays and movies for several decades. The four are part of the collective imagination of different generations, for embodying emblematic characters, who have helped describe times.

Alvariño, the youngest of the four, is especially remembered for her participation in different telenovelas, such as “Al compás del son” and “Tierra Brava”, and for her performances in feature films such as “Lista de esperanza” (2000) and “El cornucopia” (2008), by the Cuban director, now deceased, Juan Carlos Tabío.

Paula Ali, 84 years old, who has been deserving of multiple awards in Cuba, acted in the memorable telenovela “El año que vez”, in “Las huérfanas de la Obrapía” and “Salir de noche”. Among her most emblematic characters is the one she played in the film “Nada” (2002), by Juan Carlos Cremata.

Verónica Lynn, 90, is practically a symbol of Cuban culture. She worked in the telenovelas “Sol de batey” and “Entre mamparas”. She has appeared in important films of the national filmography and was the founder of the Trotamundos theater group.

Meanwhile, Diana Rosa Suárez, 77, is recognized mainly for her roles in theater and television. She acted in the series “In silence it has had to be”, as well as in the novel “The next year”, among others. Her career has also found an important space for development on the radio.