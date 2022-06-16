Three Blake Lively looks to learn how to combine miniskirts

Blake Lively She played Serena van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl and she definitely took some of that character with her. Over the years, we have seen her walk the red carpet like a diva and break the street style several times with her fashion hits. Therefore, we review how to carry the mini skirt in charge of the teacher in showing off the legs like no other with this garment, always in fashion.

Although we continue to dream of the iconic moment where she transforms her dress on the steps of the Met Gala, this year we can understand that this actress is a fashionista beyond that moment.

With her husband by the hand and the trick to use mini skirts with stockings and open coat to stylize. Font. she

Miniskirts in winter: lessons from Blake Lively to show the legs, beyond the cold

Sophisticated, natural and always elegant, the outfits of Blake Lively They give it both personality and glamour. The 34-year-old actress, born in Los Angeles, knows so much about fashion that she could give us more than one tip. In fact, she does it through her social networks, where she dazzles 34 million followers with her best outfits.

Short and voluminous coats on top are another perfect option to wear mini skirts in winter. Font. she

Among her favorites, those that allow her to show off her legs have a special place. The reason is very simple: they are timeless, perfect and seem sculpted!

Like any tall girl, her legs are her forte and that’s why she doesn’t wait for summer to show them off. Whether it’s a fancy dress for an event like the Oscars or walking hand in hand with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, she chooses to show them off.

For that, she knows very well how to combine the coats and add a pair of opaque long stockings to be able to wear mini skirtalthough the temperatures do not invite you to do so.

The secret is to always wear short coats, with volume on the lapels, teddy, lamb or flared coats and let the mini skirt slim the figure down, exposing the legs thanks to a pair of short ankle boots matched with an oversize bag. Recreate this amazing look!

The dress with transparencies that reveals the legs as if it were a design with mini skirt. Font. Vogue.

Blake Lively’s fake miniskirt with transparencies

If, instead, it is about choosing an outfit for a special occasion, Blake Lively usually resorts to false mini skirt.

This is a perfect design to show off a long dress, but show off your legs: the mini skirt it goes as a continuation of the upper part, in a genre that can cover and is not so transparent. Playing, of course, with transparencies for the lower part. Thus, what is actually seen is the mini garment and its long legs, styling any look.

Spectacular!

The trick of wearing a miniskirt without wearing mini skirt! Font. Instagram @blakelively

Use mini skirt without using mini skirt: the long sweater with boots Blake Lively

This look garnered a record of likes when he shared it on his social networks. By then, and in less than 6 hours, it went viral and gathered more than 1.3 million likes from the fans who surrendered at the feet of the queen of the mini skirts: Blake Lively showed off her legs with a long sweater that served as mini skirt without being a goddess!

Do you dare to apply the revealing trick of Blake Lively?

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.