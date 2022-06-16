Entertainment

Three Blake Lively looks to learn how to combine miniskirts

Photo of James James59 mins ago
0 33 3 minutes read

Blake Lively She played Serena van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl and she definitely took some of that character with her. Over the years, we have seen her walk the red carpet like a diva and break the street style several times with her fashion hits. Therefore, we review how to carry the mini skirt in charge of the teacher in showing off the legs like no other with this garment, always in fashion.

Although we continue to dream of the iconic moment where she transforms her dress on the steps of the Met Gala, this year we can understand that this actress is a fashionista beyond that moment.

Source link

Photo of James James59 mins ago
0 33 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Selena Gómez imposes fashion with a shirt minidress in this summer 2022

3 mins ago

a new album? What we know

4 mins ago

Sydney Sweeney to join Dakota Johnson in ‘Madame Web’

14 mins ago

[Album de la semaine] “Janky Star” by Grace Ives, little star turned big

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button