Three Boeings to save Japan from the potato chip crisis – World

Three planes of the American company Flexport Inc. loaded with potatoes are ready to leave to save McDonald’s in Japan from the shortage of French fries caused by the crisis in the supply chain in the world due to the Covid pandemic. Not only that, the port of Vancouver from which ships bound for Asia was hit by rain and flooding in mid-December and all shipments stalled. In recent days, the lack of raw materials had led all the fast food restaurants in the country to ration ‘French fries’ – as they are called in America – and to serve only small portions. Images circulated on social media on December 21 showed long lines outside Tokyo’s McDonald’s to grab the last few medium and large portions.

“Flexport has just entered into a contract to fly three 747 shipments of potatoes to Japan to help with the potato chips shortage,” company CEO Ryan Petersen announced in a tweet, without giving details on the cost of an operation. such. When asked by the Bloomberg McDonald’s agency, she has neither confirmed nor denied the agreement with Flexport but has reassured that sales of all formats of French fries will resume on December 31st. The shortage of French fries has not only affected Japan. In New York, the iconic JG burger restaurant

Melon last week said in an Instagram post that he would be blocking the sales of his fries were due to problems with the supply chain.