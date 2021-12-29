Three Boeings to save Japan from the potato chip crisis

Images circulated on social media on December 21 showed long lines outside Tokyo’s McDonald’s premises to grab the last few medium and large portions. “Flexport has just entered into a contract to fly three 747 shipments of potatoes to Japan to help with the potato chips shortage,” company CEO Ryan Petersen announced in a tweet, without giving details on the cost of an operation. such.

When asked by the Bloomberg McDonald’s agency, she has neither confirmed nor denied the agreement with Flexport but has reassured that sales of all formats of French fries will resume on December 31st. The shortage of French fries has not only affected Japan. In New York City, iconic burger restaurant JG Melon last week said in an Instagram post that it would block sales of its fries were due to supply chain problems.