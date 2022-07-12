Three Carolina Herrera garments that Queen Letizia Ortiz chooses to wear at important events

Carolina Herrera She founded the firm that bears her name in the 1980s and from the beginning she identified herself with luxury and quality, until she became one of the best dressed women in the world. Her garments are among the most sought after by the jet set and the royals are not far behind, mainly the Queen Letizia from Spain.

The 83-year-old Venezuelan designer earned the admiration of international celebrities such as Angelina Jolie, Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Halle Berry, Beyonce, Salma Hayek and Celine Dion, among others. Plus, fashion specialist and Vogue editor-in-chief Anne Wintour is a fan of her creations and constantly praises them.

“When we want someone to look especially glamorous in the pages of Vogue we always turn to Carolina Herrera, she perfectly embodies the power and positivity of the American way. She was, and still is, for many women, the true chic,” Wintour said in his own magazine.

Lthe looks of the Queen Letizia

An elegant red dress

Kings Letizia and Felipe of Spain met with the Spanish team that participated in the Olympic Games in Tokyo to wish them success and speak with them. On this occasion, the monarch consort chose a classic red dress from Carolina Herreraone of the colors that the brand is most committed to.

The garment was midi cut with a corolla-style skirt and combined it with stilettos of the same tone, also the Venezuelan maison. His look was in perfect harmony with the athletes’ clothing, since the Spanish flag has red details and they wore it that way on their shoes and shirts.

Related news

the classic white

Queen Letizia has been betting on fast fashion from firms such as Mango, Zara and H&M for a long time, but at formal events she chooses Haute Couture. Last May, Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Sheikh of Qatar, and his wife, Jawaher Bint Hamad Bin Suhaim Al-Thani, visited Spain and the former journalist did not hesitate to opt for an elegant look.

The garment in question Carolina Herrera, was a midi-length, flared white dress with a crew neck and short sleeves. The details with light blue flowers gave it a distinguished touch and the light blue of the petals took advantage of them to combine with her stilettos and clutch.

The Barbiecore trend

This year the Barbiecore trend began, which consists of wearing pink or fuchsia clothes, and one of those that launched this fashion is the firm Valentino in its Spring Summer 2022 collection. This was boosted by the new Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Golsing , and Letizia from Spain was not far behind.

The Queen Letizia of Spain at the Royal Theater in Madrid. Source: YouTube Hello!

For an engagement at the Teatro Real in Madrid, the consort wore a fuchsia dress from Carolina Herrera, made exclusively for her: the silhouette is ladylike with a midi length, round neck, sleeveless and front buttons that give it a unique detail. Letizia from Spain knows how to adapt fashion to her real needs.

What do you think of the looks of Carolina Herrera who used the Queen Letizia?