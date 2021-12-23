Three cars shock the European electric market

November was another record month for registrations of pure electric cars (known as BEV in English, Battery Electric Vehicles). According to information collected by JATO Dynamics in 27 European countries, three models have achieved leadership in the largest number of countries. The Dacia Spring, Skoda Enyaq and Tesla Model Y were the best-selling full electric models in four markets each.

The Tesla Model 3 led the overall ranking with 10,856 units, equal to 8.2% of the total “electric”. A year earlier, in November 2020, its volume had been 6% of the market, or 4,954 units. In other words, registrations of this sedan doubled in November, despite the arrival of the Model Y. And we’re not talking about the last month of the quarter, as Tesla has a particular policy of writing most of its volumes at the end of. every quarter.

Model 3 was the best-selling battery-powered car in three countries: the UK, Switzerland and Spain. Likewise, the Volkswagen ID.4 led the ranking of registrations in Sweden, Denmark and Slovenia. But even better, with the leadership in four markets, the aforementioned models have made.

The Dacia Spring propheta at home

The little Dacia Spring took first place both in France, overtaking “her cousin”, the Renault Zoe, and in her home country, Romania, where she also drove in the overall model classification, and also in Hungary and Lithuania. . So far it seems that Dacia’s low-cost formula also works for this small model. In November, it was the third best-selling electric vehicle in Europe: will it reach first place in 2022?

Poker also for Model Y

For its part, the Tesla Model Y also dominated the “electric” ranking in four markets: Norway, Austria, Belgium and Portugal. Since its official arrival in Europe, this midsize SUV has been able to leverage the success of the Model 3 to attract even more customers to the brand. The most positive thing for Tesla is that so far it doesn’t seem to have a negative effect on the sales of the Model 3, with which it shares almost everything.

Skoda Enyaq overtaking the VW ID.4

Finally, there is the success of the Skoda Enyaq. It has been the preferred BEV in the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Estonia. While they are not the largest markets, this Skoda has surpassed its cousin, the Volkswagen ID.4, in the European rankings.

Electric boom in November

Another interesting figure for November is the position of electric cars relative to the total number of passenger vehicles. The figures indicate that these cars have registered a monthly share never before seen in Europe. Last month, consumers in the Old Continent registered almost 132,600 pure electric cars (excluding plug-in hybrids), equal to 15.5% of the total volume.

Market share has been exceptional in countries like the Netherlands and Sweden, not to mention Norway, where nearly three out of four cars registered were electric. Italy, for its part, is among the most backward states, well below the general market average, and after Germany, the United Kingdom and France.

Instead of being a threat, the semiconductor crisis is becoming an opportunity for battery-powered cars. Part of the accelerated growth in demand is due to the fact that in many cases it is easier to buy an electric car than a car with a combustion engine.

In other words, most manufacturers are allocating the scarce availability of semiconductors to the production of the most profitable models (SUVs) or those that have the most support from the state, ie electric ones.

The author of the article, Felipe Munoz, is JATO Dynamics Automotive Industry Specialist.