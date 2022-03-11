Three clubs dispute signing of 1B Freddie Freeman

Finally, the MLB work stoppage ended and with it the negotiations are no longer frozen and whether in exchange or contracting. The 30 clubs are free to sign whoever they want. One of the “biggest fish” left in free agency is lanky veteran first baseman Freddie Freeman.
The famous journalist Jon Morosi publishes on one of his digital platforms that the three finalist teams are already in the services of Frederick Charles Freeman, 32 years old and 1.96 meters tall:
These franchises are two from the National League: Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers and an American League team: New York Yankees. Who will catch it? Will he stay in Georgia, will he go to the Bronx or Chavez Ravine? The coin is in the air.
You can also read: MLB Rays joins and these are all the teams looking to sign Freddie Freeman
The Dodgers’ interest in Freeman is sincere, according to what is being heard from sources tonight. The Braves and Yankees are obviously prominent in Freeman’s market. Some in the industry believe he could be the next big free agent to sign. He will dawn and we will see.
Follow us on
Raphael Martinez
I am a fan of the King of Sports, especially the Boston Red Sox in MLB and all Mexican baseball in general. This profession has given me the opportunity to cover major events such as the Caribbean Series, LMB All Star, LMP (uninterruptedly since 2009), signatures of important players. I had the chance to attend the 2013 World Classic in Arizona, USA, although as a fan. Apart from this beautiful sport, I love basketball, where I have also narrated games and even an NBA friendly 10 years ago, but I have baseball in my veins. Degree in Communication Sciences from the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS) , from which I graduated in 2011. I was born in Mazatlán, Sinaloa and started in the world of sports journalism in 2004 in the newspaper El Sol de Mazatlán, where I was a baseball columnist and a reporter at the same time. In January 2009 I arrived at El Debate as a journalist reporter and it took almost six years (in the first stage), until in November 2014 I emigrated to the radio providing my services at Línea Directa-Grupo RSN. My cycle there ended in July 2019 and a few days later, El Debate gave me another opportunity to work and opened the doors for me again. This is how I came to Al Bat, where I have been since 2019 as a web journalist.