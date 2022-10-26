Three clubs interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly in the crosshairs of three Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs for a potential transfer.

Ronaldo has been in the headlines since the start of the current 2022-23 season due to his desire to leave Man United.

After failing to force his departure earlier this summer, Ronaldo was reduced to sideline appearances by Man United manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo is reportedly not in Man United’s first-team plans with the Red Devils hierarchy open to offers in January.

However, according to the Los Angeles Times, Inter Miami, LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC are interested in signing the Portuguese captain.

With Ronaldo’s contract expiring next summer and an opportunity to grow his global brand, the 37-year-old is reportedly interested in a move to MLS.

Inter Miami are said to be leading the transfer race as the club opened up Designated Player slots following the retirement of Gonzalo Higuain.

LA Galaxy are also an option due to their history of signing stars like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, David Beckham and Steven Gerrard.

Los Angeles FC, meanwhile, are also reportedly interested in breaking their bank for the five-time Ballon d’Or, having signed the likes of Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini earlier this year.

