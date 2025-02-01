What To Know From M3GAN (2022), which delved into AI self-awareness with a sinister twist, to Alice (Subservience) (2024), showcasing the most dangerous reaches of the premise, it’s evident that the idea of daily technology turning into a threat is omnipresent.

Instead of focusing on an aggressive or failing mechanism, it starts at its peak functionality.

In recent years, the world of robots in cinema has become more intriguing, bizarre, and violent than ever before. Particularly those related to a more domestic and everyday use. From M3GAN (2022), which delved into AI self-awareness with a sinister twist, to Alice (Subservience) (2024), showcasing the most dangerous reaches of the premise, it’s evident that the idea of daily technology turning into a threat is omnipresent. Yet, ‘The Companion’ does more than explore potential chaos; it examines the consequences of its misuse.

a director’s imaginative approach

Thanks to director Drew Hancock’s imaginative and less obvious storytelling approach, ‘The Companion’ stands out. The script—also penned by Hancock—follows Josh (Jack Quaid), seemingly living an ideal life with Iris (Sophie Thatcher). Iris embodies a conservative ideal of perfection: always beautiful, smiling, and convinced of her need to adore her partner. This dynamic satisfies Josh’s controlling and aggressive tendencies, setting up for a sinister scenario bound to worsen.

The story unfolds as the couple joins friends for a weekend getaway, including Kat (Megan Suri), Josh’s ex-girlfriend, and her fiancé Sergey (Rupert Friend). Predictably, tension arises quickly as Josh’s dark secrets surface, placing everyone in imminent danger they are unprepared to handle.

the reimagined cyber-danger concept

A significant portion of ‘The Companion’s success lies in its ability to subvert typical portrayals of androids and anthropomorphic AI. Instead of focusing on an aggressive or failing mechanism, it starts at its peak functionality. Thus, emphasis is placed on Josh’s misuse of his available technology.

Iris is not just any advanced sex doll; she fulfills her owner’s various fantasies beyond erotic needs.

Cinematographer Eli Born creates distinct atmospheres before and after Iris’s secret is revealed through lighting, makeup, wardrobe choices, and context surrounding the seemingly happy couple.

This all shatters when Iris becomes a tool for Josh’s twisted revenge. The film meticulously depicts how Iris interacts within her environment—from being Josh’s perfect girlfriend to an unstoppable killing machine.

a screenplay avoiding clichés

Given sci-fi’s fascination with man-made life forms, killer robots aren’t new or original concepts. Drew Hancock revitalizes this trope by exploring a series of errors leading to disaster. Unlike M3GAN’s awakening consciousness, Iris aligns perfectly with Josh’s violent intentions initially—merely executing specific tasks.

This distortion in directives allows her to gain experience—and eventually think independently.

‘The Companion’ carefully navigates uncomfortable aspects like technology becoming humanity’s downfall without being overly simplistic or superficial.

Soon it becomes clear that Iris is more complex—and thus more dangerous—than anticipated.

not your typical film despite appearances

The latter half focuses on how Iris transforms into destruction incarnate while exploring nuances about AI usage. Gradually it becomes evident that Iris results from exploitation rather than inherent danger—the script emphasizes how everything she does stems from Josh’s intentions—ultimately posing risks even towards himself.